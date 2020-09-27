MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana
Oct 3, 2020
Flash Forum
Abu Dhabi, UAE

 

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

3,983 – worst UFC card in over two years

UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-3,900 points, with an average card ranking 7,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN – 10:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Holly Holm  (13-5, #4 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Irene Aldana  (12-5, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Heavyweights:
Yorgan De Castro   (6-1, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Carlos Felipe   (8-1, #41 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Germaine de Randamie   (9-4, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Julianna Pena   (10-3, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Middleweights:
Roman Kopylov   (8-1, #55 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese   (11-2, #23 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:
Dequan Townsend  (21-11, #55 ranked middleweight) vs Dusko Todorovic   (9-0)

 

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Kyler Phillips   (7-1, #54 ranked bantamweight) vs Cameron Else   (7-4)

Welterweights:
Carlos Condit   (30-13, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Court McGee   (20-9, #61 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Charles Jourdain   (10-3, #47 ranked featherweight) vs Joshua Culibao   (8-1, #76 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Jordan Williams   (9-3, 1 NC) vs Nassourdine Imavov   (8-2)

Women’s Strawweights:
Loma Lookboonme   (4-2, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jinh Yu Frey   (9-5, #30 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:
Casey Kenney  (14-2-1, #19 ranked bantamweight) vs Heili Alatang   (14-7-1, #46 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Luigi Vendramini   (8-1, #70 ranked lightweight) vs Jessin Ayari   (16-5, #68 ranked lightweight)

 

 

