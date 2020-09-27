UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana
Oct 3, 2020
Flash Forum
Abu Dhabi, UAE
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
3,983 – worst UFC card in over two years
UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-3,900 points, with an average card ranking 7,100
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (ESPN – 10:30 pm Eastern)
Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Holly Holm (13-5, #4 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Irene Aldana (12-5, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Heavyweights:
Yorgan De Castro (6-1, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Carlos Felipe (8-1, #41 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Germaine de Randamie (9-4, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Julianna Pena (10-3, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Middleweights:
Roman Kopylov (8-1, #55 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese (11-2, #23 ranked middleweight)
Middleweights:
Dequan Townsend (21-11, #55 ranked middleweight) vs Dusko Todorovic (9-0)
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ – 7:30 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Kyler Phillips (7-1, #54 ranked bantamweight) vs Cameron Else (7-4)
Welterweights:
Carlos Condit (30-13, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Court McGee (20-9, #61 ranked welterweight)
Featherweights:
Charles Jourdain (10-3, #47 ranked featherweight) vs Joshua Culibao (8-1, #76 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights:
Jordan Williams (9-3, 1 NC) vs Nassourdine Imavov (8-2)
Women’s Strawweights:
Loma Lookboonme (4-2, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jinh Yu Frey (9-5, #30 ranked women’s strawweight)
Bantamweights:
Casey Kenney (14-2-1, #19 ranked bantamweight) vs Heili Alatang (14-7-1, #46 ranked bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Luigi Vendramini (8-1, #70 ranked lightweight) vs Jessin Ayari (16-5, #68 ranked lightweight)
Betting Odds:
