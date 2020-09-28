What You Should Know About NBA Betting

Undoubtedly, basketball is one of the most popular sports throughout the World. Numerous leagues and tournaments are held each year where millions of people around the globe enjoy watching.

Ultimate NBA Betting Guide 2020

When it comes to basketball, NBA betting sites offer huge coverage on a wide range of betting types and markets. You may have heard about the National Basketball Association (NBA) which is one of the most popular leagues in the World.

In this article, you will learn about each and every aspect of the NBA betting guide 2020.

Understanding NBA Betting Odds

To become a professional NBA bettor, it is vital to understand NBA betting odds first. No matter which sportsbook you choose, these odds are listed in a somehow similar pattern.

Many sportsbooks provide odds with one team listed on top of another, while some sites list one team on the left side and the other team on the right side.

Whatever the case your chosen sportsbook may provide, keep in mind that the first team listed is always the visitor and the other one is the home club.

When it comes to understanding betting odds, you need to know about spreads and money line. Among the two teams, there is always a favorite team and an underdog.

Besides, if the Boston and Miami teams are listed at +2.5 and -2.5 respectively, it shows Boston is an underdog and Miami is a favorite one. Now, what do these positive or negative spreads represent?

When you place bets on the Boston team, they have to win outright or lose by two or less for you to make money. But, when you bet on Miami, you will only make money if they win by three or more points. This is how the positive and negative spreads work.

Moneyline suggests how much you will win a $100 wager with a team listed on the plus side, and how much you have to bet to win $100 with a team listed on the negative side.

NBA Betting Strategy

Being one of the most popular leagues around the globe, the NBA attracts a huge audience from different countries. However, it’s equally essential to know about the NBA betting strategy to make sure a profitable betting session is over the long term.

Gambling without sticking to any kind of strategy can make you lose all your stake money. For that purpose, it is essential to utilize a basketball betting strategy to have an edge over the other bettors at the same time.

Sticking to a certain set of rules can help you attain the goals you have. With the help of a betting strategy, you can experience a better betting structure that will improve your overall experience.

Heavy Home Underdogs Strategy

It is one of the most important NBA betting strategies that can help you to increase your winning potential.

In this strategy, you need to pay special attention to those basketball teams which are considered underdogs during games on their home ground. Keep in mind that these underdogs may have the capability to defeat even the mighty opposition team on their home ground.

Other NBA Betting Strategies:

Early season wagers

Big losses strategy

Favorite teams strategy

NBA value strategy

The Fatigue Factor

NBA totals

While making up your mind which strategy will work for you, make sure to consider the goals you want to attain, expertise, and the amount of money you’re likely to bet with.

Most Popular NBA Bets

There are more than 20 types of betting available when anyone bets on the NBA. However, do you know which of them are most popular and why?

NBA Moneyline Bets

It is one of the most straightforward types of NBA bets. A player bets against the moneyline odds by picking up the team that is going to win. A favorite team will have negative odds, it means that a player needs to bet more than he will get in return if a favorite team wins.

On the other hand, an underdog is listed with positive or plus money odds, it means a player will get a greater amount in return than the amount of initial wager.

Let’s take an example to understand it better!

Team A: -200 to win

Team B: +180 to win

In this example, you can simply see that team A is a favorite one (with negative odds) and team B is an underdog (plus-money odds). For team A, a player needs to bet $200 to receive a $100 in return if team A wins. For team B, a player will get $180 for every $100 wagered. It means a $100 bet on team B will yield a $180 return.

NBA Spread Bets

When it comes to NBA spread betting, you bet on the margin of victory. In this type of betting, you can either bet on a team that requires a certain number of points to make your bet win or a team to win or lose by a certain number of points. As you can show that, it makes you bet on the margin of the victory.

For instance:

Team A: -7.5

Team B: +7.5

In this example, Team A is the favorite one and you need to lay 7.5 points, meaning your team A will need to win by 8 or more points to keep you on the winning side. On the other hand, team B is an underdog, and your bet will only win if Team B wins or loses by less than 8 points.

NBA Over/Under Bets

It is a popular type of NBA bet where a player needs to predict how many points both teams will score throughout the game. Your sportsbook will set a line of points such as 212.5 points.

You need to bet either under or over that line of points with odds of -110 on either outcome. An over will payout if it finishes 110-108, and an under will payout if it finishes 98-90.

NBA Prop Bets

Prop bets can be player props or team props. You can either bet on a player to score a certain amount of points or a team to win a particular period or the first team to reach 10 or 20 points.

You can even bet on whether the game will go over time, the winning margin, or a total rebound you think a player would manage.

These types of betting are common in NBA playoffs and they ramp up in NBA finals. However, you can opt for NBA prop bets throughout the year.

Is Betting on NBA Legal?

For you to become eligible for betting on the NBA depends on the region from where you belong. Some countries do not allow their residents to take part in any kind of gambling.

However, online betting platforms provide ease for most of the players who want to bet on the NBA. Betting on the NBA is legal in most countries around the globe and you can easily choose your favorite sportsbook for NBA betting.

Where You Can Bet on The NBA In Malaysia?

For the residents of Malaysia, it is always difficult to choose the right NBA betting site because of the strict laws.

me88 Malaysia

Do you wonder where you can bet on the NBA in Malaysia?

Online Casino me88 Malaysia is the leading and reliable sportsbook provider in Asia where the residents of Malaysia can easily bet on the NBA.

It is a fully licensed and secure platform that covers a wide range of NBA matches and markets. Most importantly, it welcomes the new players by offering the special 120% welcome bonus or sign up bonus.

You can take advantage of various promotional offers to make more money. By providing great offers and best betting odds, it has become one of the most popular NBA bettings picks for the players in Malaysia. From making your first deposit to withdraw your winnings, it ensures providing seamless payment methods.

Of course, after knowing about such great aspects of me88, you wouldn’t want to miss on this chance of betting on the NBA on such a platform for more winnings!

Aspects of Good NBA Betting Sites

NBA Betting Bonuses

When choosing the NBA betting sites, bonuses are the vital elements for the players and sportsbooks at the same time. Sportsbooks provide you bonuses such as a welcome bonus to make you place bets regularly on their sites.

On the other hand, players always look for the best bonuses in order to get more money to place their bets with.

The most common type of bonus is a welcome bonus or a signup bonus. You need to make your first deposit to your chosen sportsbook but make sure it provides a secure platform and offers you a bonus on minimum wagering requirements. The casino matches your deposit at a certain percentage and up to a maximum bonus value.

For example, it can offer you a 100% welcome bonus up to $200. It means that the amount you will deposit will get matched up to a maximum bonus value of $200.

Promotions and Offers

Promos are equally important, the same as NBA betting bonuses. These promotional offers are the essence of any online casino and sportsbook because promos encourage the players to take part in any event or game.

Moreover, such offers keep the players entertained and engaged by offering them a chance to win more. One of the most important NBA betting tips is to consider promos before making up your mind on any casino or sportsbook.

At me88 Malaysia, you can take advantage of some amazing promotional offers such as a weekly sports turnover bonus, a 10% daily sports reload bonus, a perfect attendance bonus 88, and many more!

Online NBA Betting Odds

Betting odds provide you with a complete picture of the money you will receive on your winnings. When it comes to the NBA, understanding the betting odds should be your priority.

Once you’ve gained knowledge of how NBA betting odds work, then you should consider such online betting sites that provide the best betting odds.

Some sportsbooks also offer special betting odds on any day in a week. For instance, Sunday NBA odds offer you a chance to win more money on a minimum bet.

Being the best betting platform in Malaysia, me88 provides great opportunities for the players to fill their wallets with more bucks by offering them the best betting odds ever.

Platform’s Security and Safety

One of the major aspects that a player needs to consider when choosing a platform is security. Obviously, no one wants to invest in an insecure platform. A secure platform provides comfort to the players that they can feel a home-like environment when betting on their favorite games or sports.

Moreover, the old online betting sites tend to be more secure as compared to new sites. For that purpose, always make sure to choose a trustworthy, reliable, and long-serving betting site for NBA betting.

me88 Malaysia is the leading sportsbook provider in Asia and the most trusted platform for the players around the globe. It is fully licensed and provides you with a secure betting platform with generous bonuses and promotions. Sign up today to get your 100% welcome bonus!

Payment Methods

Players often face difficulties in finding the right betting site that provides flexible and versatile payment methods. The best casino or sportsbook always provides a significant number of deposit and withdrawal methods.

It provides ease to the players in choosing one which works for them in their country. Take a look at some of the payment methods that you should look for in a betting site:

Help2Pay

EeziePay

Neteller

PayPal

Skrill

Direct Bank Transfers

me88 provides faster deposit and withdrawal methods for the ease of players around the globe. Moreover, the players can experience a hassle-free process of payment methods on one of the most popular online casinos and sportsbooks in Malaysia.

User Interface

The user interface of a betting platform is as important as bonuses and promotions. When choosing the best NBA betting sites, always make sure to think about its user interface.

It should provide an exceptional user interface where you can even place your bets on mobile. When it comes to online casinos, the user interface has remained a major concern.

At me88 Malaysia, the user interface is flexible where the players who love to play on either desktop or mobile can get used to the site.

Moreover, it provides amazing graphics to play online casino games, sports, and live casinos. It ensures that the pages take as little time to load as possible to provide a great experience to the users.

Customer Support

Last but not least, customer support represents a team of professionals to resolve your queries.

The response time that the representatives take should be as little as possible so that all your queries could be resolved in no time.

Moreover, a betting platform with 24/7 customer support is always handy for the players.

Final Verdict

Overall, we can see that anyone with access to the internet is able to enjoy the online betting experience, especially betting on NBA Sports matches.

Check out the above online casino Malaysia me88 to get started with online sports betting today!