Would Tom Brady Bet on Himself?

As the NFL season trudges along, sufficed to say that there are a number of incredible storylines that are worth following. None, however, are so compelling as whether the 43 year old Tom Brady is still a championship-caliber quarterback and sports fans want to know… is Brady still a safe bet?

With the Buccaneers’ 31-17 win over the Panthers in a recent match it is evident that Brady’s work ethic and incredible discipline has remained in tact during the off season. One might even go so far as to say that it feels as if Brady has something to prove this year.

“I think he has a pretty good history of that,” said Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers’ head coach after the Panthers game. “This game should have never gotten to as close as it did, but I thought he played outstanding; his leadership on the sidelines was great and [he] put us in the right play on a number of different audibles. I thought he played really, really well.”

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brady and the Bucs – A Match Made in Heaven?

Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks to have played the game of football. His success over his decades-long stay with the New England Patriots was so laden with trophies that he won no fewer than five Super Bowls. He has also been MVP on two occasions.

After 17 years with the Pats, Brady made the big decision at the ripe old age of 43 to go and ply his trade in the warmer climes of Florida with the Bucs. Brady did not shine too brightly on his Bucs debut in the first game of the NFL season, but he soon put things right in the second game, throwing for one touchdown, 217 years and an interception for a 31-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Big things are expected from Brady down south, but it will be a big ask to get the Bucs anywhere near the Superbowl next year.

But Would Brady, and other Professional Athletes, Bet on Tom Brady?

One of the reasons that sports betting is so popular is that putting money on an outcome can dramatically enhance the drama of watching a sporting event. Indeed, short of actually participating in an event, placing a bet is probably the closest that any of us will ever get to the range of emotions that are experienced when winning or losing as a professional sportsman or woman.

According to many professional athletes who enjoy a go at online bookmakers like bookmakers.bet, or who take their turn at the tables and various casinos around the world, the way in which sports betting replicates the adrenaline of playing is in the risk. But the question remains… would Brady bet on Tom Brady?

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown run by running back Leonard Fournette (not pictured) against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s Gambling Exploits

Tom Brady would probably rather you not talk about the money he has lost down the years when gambling. Let’s face it – Brady probably has enough cash to enjoy himself; however, he probably would have been annoyed when a $100,000 dollar bet on a horse in the 2019 Kentucky Derby came in second at Churchill Downs with a selection of his former New England Patriots teammates. It is fair to say that Brady did not look overly disappointed when he lost his money.

Brady has also been known to place high-stakes wagers with his buddies. He recently bet a former teammate Danny Amendola that he would not be able to hit a distant target by throwing a miniature football. We are unsure who won the bet, but it just goes to show Brady’s willingness to risk large sums of money on a bet.

Conclusion

While he may not be a media darling one thing is certainly true. If there was ever one bet Tom Brady would make, when it came to the NFL, it would always be on himself. This GOAT candidate believes and for that reason, the fans believe too.