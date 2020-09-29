Safety Guide for Online Sports Betting 

Online sports betting has and will always be a form of entertainment that accompanies most sporting events. There are few feelings like the thrill of betting on your favorite team or racehorse.



However, much like the rest of the gambling world, online sports betting can become dangerous, even though it’s generally safe to engage in. A bit of vigilance and common sense will help you avoid major (and financially painful) problems. As always, whenever we’re on the internet, we need to maintain cybersecurity habits.

So, what are these habits?

1. Only Use Official Betting Sites

Even though we mentioned that most betting sites are safe, this only applies to official and registered sites. There are far too many fake betting sites on the internet. These sites will ask for sensitive information such as bank details and login details, and some sites may even be rife with malware. As a general rule, only bet on sites that are legal and registered. It’s not difficult to do, especially since there are many good options out there.

2. Guard Your Information

Never disclose information to strangers on the internet. Even something seemingly harmless like your full name can give cybercriminals a trail to follow you. This is especially important when dealing with your bank information. Betting sites will never ask for information like login details or personal information. They tend to stick to the bare bones of transaction-related information.

With in mind, it’s also important to only communicate through the betting site you’re transacting on.

3. Use an Antivirus Program

Most cybersecurity-related content will suggest the use of antivirus software. This is because it’s one of the most effective means of defending yourself from malware. In fact, even the base installation of the latest operating systems come with pre-installed firewalls and file defenders. It’s really just a matter of making sure that these programs are turned on.

However, care needs to be taken when downloading installation software for these programs. Make sure you only download the software from the official sites for these programs. There are many fake antivirus websites that actually install malicious programs on computers that download them.

4. Be Wary of High-Pressure Sales Talk

More often than not, these types of marketing techniques are used by scammers. Frequent sales calls and too-good-to-be-true promises should be avoided as much possible. Always do your research on a company that’s trying to get you to sign anything.

With the way things are these days, a bit of entertainment will always be welcome, but it should never come at the expense of vigilance. As we know, desperate times cause people to act desperately. This makes people more likely to commit crimes. With this in mind, we need to keep these basic safety tips in mind as we bet online. Stay vigilant, use common sense, and of course, don’t forget to have a good time!