Some random (and useless) stats to make you feel better about the Celtics

The Celtics were the youngest team in the playoffs, the shortest team in the playoffs, and had the least amount of experience of all 30 NBA teams this season. Yet, they still finished 3rd in the title race, coming just 6 wins shy of a championship. Seems like a success to me. pic.twitter.com/4o3IHImOGe — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 30, 2020

I’m not sure why the Cs are cropped out of the chart, but you’ll see Boston’s height at 6-5.60, weight at 222.33, age at 25.09, and NBA years at 2.73. I’d love to see the numbers w/o 7-5 Tacko Fall in the mix.

Just a reminder that despite the frustrating end to their season, the Celtics have plenty of growth ahead of them.

Also:

Jayson Tatum (4th) and Kemba Walker (11th) are both among the top 15 most popular players in jersey sales since the NBA restart. The Celtics currently rank second in the league in most popular merchandise, trailing only the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/tGmc8O2dCO — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 30, 2020

With the Bulls’ averaging 23 wins over the last three seasons, I’m guessing their inclusion is more about fashion and less about basketball.