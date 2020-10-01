5 NFL Games To Bet On This Weekend

With Week 4 of the NFL on the helm, we diverge into 5 games worth betting on this weekend.

Throughout the first three weeks of the NFL season, there haven’t been that many surprises outside of the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints.

The Detroit Lions are playing well as they always do in the first month and a half of football and the Seattle Seahawks are finally letting Russ cook. But, the teams that we thought were going to be good this year are proving us right.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and others have been playing well from the get go and are showing no signs of slowing down.

While the Atlanta Falcons continue to blow leads (which, really shouldn’t surprise anyone anymore), and the Arizona Cardinals are looking promising, here we take a look at 5 safe bets for this weekend.

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) @ miami dolphins

The Seattle Seahawks currently have the second highest scoring offense behind the Green Bay Packers and the best quarterback in football, Russell Wilson. We are seeing a Seattle coaching staff that is finally unleashing Russell Wilson. He has been nothing shy of outstanding and I expect him to have another big game this weekend.

Through three weeks of play, Wilson broke the NFL record by throwing 14 touchdowns in the first three games. He is going up against a Miami secondary that will most likely be without their best cornerback, Byron James, who is dealing with a groin/hamstring injury.

I expect Russ to throw for at least 4 more touchdowns and Seattle to cover the spread winning by at least 10.

JLuppy’s Pick: Seahawks (-6.5)

Baltimore Ravens (-13.5) @ washington football team

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a Monday Night Football loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in which they looked like they got exposed. The Ravens are one of the best teams in football and have had a hard time stopping Patrick Mahomes.

Coach Harbaugh typically bounces back nicely after a tough loss and this week, I expect them to demolish this Washington Football Team. Although the Football Team is tied for first place in their division, I wouldn’t expect much out of them as they are playing in the worst division in football, the NFC East.

With no Chase Young, the Ravens offense led by QB Lamar Jackson, is going to have a field day. Although they are a heavy favorite, I still see them covering the spread and winning by 17 points or more.

JLuppy’s Pick: Ravens (-13.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

Who would have thought I would be encouraging people to bet on the Bengals coming into this year? Well, rookie QB Joe Burrow, has won me over. Week after week, his offensive line has been letting him down as he just can not escape the pressure. This kid has a toughness and an edge to him that just can’t be taught.

The Jaguars are an interesting team as you don’t know what to make of them. Gardner Minshew looked pretty solid in the first two weeks, but came back to reality in their Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Surprisingly, the Bengals secondary has been better than what most expected.

I expect the Bengals to win their first game of the year and cover the spread winning by at least a touchdown.

JLuppy’s Pick: Bengals (-3)

buffalo bills (-3) @ Las Vegas raiders

I know the Vegas Raiders showed us they will be playing well at home with a win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 2, but I am not sold on this team. It also doesn’t help that they are going up against the red hot Buffalo Bills.

The Bills looked very sharp in their game against the Rams in Week 3. At one point, they were up 28-3, looking as if they were going to route the Rams. But, after an impressive comeback by the Rams which saw them take the lead, the Bills answered on a game winning drive that was capped off by a play action fake touchdown with just 14 seconds left.

The Bills are well coached and I just think they are playing too well right now to bet against.

JLuppy’s Pick: Bills (-3)

Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay packers (-7)

The Atlanta Falcons season is over. It’s sad to say it after Week 3, but they have blown double digit leads in the fourth quarter in back to back weeks. This team is talented enough to make the playoffs, but they just struggle to close out games and it is most likely going to cost there coach his job.

The Green Bay Packers have the highest scoring offense in the league and are anticipating the return of WR DeVante Adams this week. Rodgers is out looking for revenge after Green Bay traded up in the draft to select rookie QB Jordan Love. So far, Rodgers has looked sharp and back to his old self in the first three weeks of the season. Going up against a weak Atlanta secondary, I expect another big game from him.

At home in primetime, I got the Packers winning by 14.

JLuppy’s Pick: Packers (-7)