Hoops Manifesto

NBA Finals Game 1 Fantasy Stud: LeBron James

NBA Finals Game 1 Fantasy Stud: LeBron James

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Finals Game 1 Fantasy Stud: LeBron James

By October 1, 2020 8:04 am

By |

Sep 30, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball against Miami Heat forward Solomon Hill (44) during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Miami)

25 points, 9-17 FG, 5-6 FT, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steals

The old dog still has plenty of bite left in him.

 

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

10hr

NFL 10hr ago

The NFL had a wide variety of results in this week’s games. One of the most talked about games for the week was the Ravens and the Chiefs (…)

More Hoops Manifesto
Home