New York Jets somehow drawing tons of betting action for Broncos game

The Jets are the worst team in the NFL, yet somehow, they’re now listed as the odds-on betting favorite for Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

And while this may seem crazy at first glance, stay with us, because it gets weirder: The Jets are actually drawing a lot of betting action at the window, so much so that the line has moved four points.

Yes, you’re reading that correctly. According to NJ Online Gambling, the Jets opened as 2.5-point favorites, and are now laying 1.5 points at home for Thursday’s Week 4 matchup.

Maybe it’s because viewers are forcing themselves to watch what could be an awful game, by betting on it, and that makes more sense than betting on the worst team in the league — a team that could fire head coach Adam Gase if it loses.

The Jets rank dead-last in points per game, averaging only 12.3 points scored per contest. It’s a tough sell to lay points with a team that can’t score them, and yet, that’s what bettors are doing.

We’ll be interested to see how this one shakes out. The Jets are an absolute dumpster fire, and if you ask us, the team’s players have already quit on Gase.