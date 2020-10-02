WWE Friday Night SmackDown (10/2) Results And Review: IC Title Match, Sasha Banks Challneges Bayley, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place once again inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida with virtual fans in attendance. The show featured an Intercontinental Championship match between the champion Sami Zayn and the challenger Jeff Hardy. Plus, Kevin Owens brings the KO show to SmackDown with his guest Alexa Bliss and Roman Reigns will be officially crowned as the Tribal Chief.

The show kicked off with the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman making their way to the ring. Paul Heyman said he is nervous because he has known him and his family since Roman was born. He said he has been waiting for this moment since then. Paul said he is the Tribal Chief of his family, WWE and the WWE Universe. As Paul was talking about his lineage, Roman interrupted him saying he doesn’t want Paul to acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief. he wanted Jey to acknowledge him since he didn’t do so at Clash Of Champions. he called out Jey and Jey came out to the ring. Jey said he doesn’t know him because he was supposed to be his family but Roman showed his true colors. Jey said Roman never broke his spirit and the championship will be his. Roman said he wasn’t proud of what he did and it was the worst night of his life. He said he was trying to help him give him the payday to give something to his wife and kids. Roman said he wanted to raise him up and all he had to do was acknowledge him as the chief. He said he wanted to share the main event with him but Jey disrespected him and embarrassed the family. Roman said he has another shot. He claimed that they’ll do it at Hell In A Cell but it will have the highest stakes than any match. Roman hugged him and left the ring. Jey said that whatever the stakes are, the match is on.

AJ Styles made his way out to the ring. He said it doesn’t matter who sits at the head of the table but Jey Uso matters. AJ told Jey to acknowledge Roman so he can save the beating to someone more qualified and go on to be the runt that Jey always was. Jey attacked AJ all around the ring and around ringside.

Jey Uso Defeated AJ Styles

Review: Good match. This was to give Jey more momentum to the feud with Roman. I don’t have a problem with it since AJ is the perfect former champion that Jey could go up against to beat so that he can be taken even more seriously to be in the title feud.

Sami Zayn was backstage gloating about becoming the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion at Clash Of Champions. He blamed the people for not saying it was wrong that they gave a fraud championship to AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. He tosses the fraud title in a garbage can and said this will also symbolize Jeff Hardy’s dreams of regaining the title.

While Otis was coming out for his match with John Morrison, Otis cut a video promo saying that next week he will defend himself in court against The Miz.

Otis Defeated John Morrison

Review: Short match. It was what it was and didn’t really do much except to have a match in the rivalry. It really could’ve done without the match and just have Otis talk to Tucker saying that he is going to defend himself in court.

As Sheamus made his way to the ring for his match, Big E appeared in a video promo challenging Sheamus to a Falls Count Anywhere match next week.

Sheamus Defeated Shorty G

Review: Pretty much a jobber match. It’s still a shame that this is the position they put Chad Gable in with how much talent he has. This was to give momentum to Sheamus though for the match with him and Big E next week.

As Kevin Owens was reviewing his notes backstage, The Fire Fly Fun House logo along with shots of The Fiend appeared on the screen behind him.

Kevin Owens was in the ring for the KO Show. Owens said this may be his new home so he came here once they asked to come. He brings out Alexa Bliss as his guest. Alexa came out to the ring. Owens asked her what has been going on with her in this shift in attitude. Alexa said she doesn’t know what he is talking about. Kevin said she is not the same person he knew 5 years ago. Alexa said people change. Kevin said she is going through a dark change more like Aleister Black. Alexa asked if he has ever been around The Fiend and she said her whole body goes numb when he touches her. She said Kevin has no idea what she is going through and how it feels. Kevin thinks she is brainwashed. Alexa said she has and now she sees the truth. She claimed she has been cleansed by it. Kevin asked if he is and she said he is everywhere. She said Let Me In. The lights go out. They come back on and The Fiend appeared as he put the Mandible Claw on Owens. The Fiend extends his hand to Alexa and she takes it.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Matt Riddle and The Lucha Bros asking how this team came together. Riddle said that the draft is coming up and this may be his last chance to team with his new Bros. Kayla asked where Kalisto was and Lince said that he probably has trouble trying to get his mask on.

Matt Riddle and Lucha House Party Defeated Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin

Lince Dorado and Kalisto shoved each other after miscommunication during the match. Riddle and Metalik tried to break it up.

Review: This was what it was. I didn’t have much interest in this match although it wasn’t too bad but they could do much better with Riddle than having him be involved in the whole thing with Lucha House Party.

The mystery woman was revealed to be Carmella. She talked about how all the dancing got her no where and blames it on the fans. She said she is not their princess anymore.

Sasha Banks made her way to the ring. Sasha said being not medically cleared would not stop her from being at Clash Of Champions. She calls Bayley a coward and claimed Bayley used her every step of the way to keep the Women’s title. She wants Bayley next week for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She takes the neck brace off and said she won’t stand a chance.

Sami Zayn Defeated Jeff Hardy To Retain The Intercontinental Championship

Review: Really good match with the right outcome. The only thing was the referee clearly saw Sami purposely trip Jeff face first into the exposed steel of the turnbuckle. Wouldn’t that be a DQ? I would’ve been fine with either outcome but I feel like that would’ve been a DQ.

Overall Review: This was good show. The matches were okay but the main event was easily the best match on the show. The promo with Roman and Jey in the opener was great and I can’t wait to see how they progress to their next match at Hell In A Cell. I also loved the segment with KO show and The Fiend taking out Kevin Owens on the show. The Sasha Banks was really good. I don’t believe they are actually going to rush to do the match on a SmackDown for the Women’s title. They will probably do something where Bayley injures Sasha before the match even starts or something like that which will be the right way to go.

Overall Grade: 6/10