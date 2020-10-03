NBA Finals Game 1 Fantasy Stud: LeBron James

Hoops Manifesto

Oct 2, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) blocks the pass by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Miami)

33 points, 14-25 FG, 2-5 FT, 3 3 PTs, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, 0 turnovers, 1 steal, 1 block

Anthony Davis might be getting all the praise, but LeBron has been better.

 

 

