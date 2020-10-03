Week 4 Preview: Eagles looking for first win against 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles are traveling to Santa Clara, Calif., in search of their first win of 2020 regular-season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night (8:15 p.m, NBC).

Philadelphia is coming off a 23-23 tie against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. In their previous two games, the Eagles lost to the Los Angeles Rams, and their division rival, the Washington Football team.

Heading into this pivotal Week 4 contest, the Eagles’ struggles have been well documented, especially the mishaps committed by starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz has struggled through the first three weeks and has yet to even have a 300-yard passing game, something that he did five times last season. The veteran quarterback has also nearly eclipsed his 2019 interception total (7) by already throwing six this season (2 per game).

With that being said, Wentz will not receive much help against the 49ers on Sunday night. Philadelphia has been decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball and will be missing a bunch of key weapons.

The Eagles will be without their two top receivers in Jalen Reagor, who tore a ligament in his thumb and was placed on injured reserve. They will also be without Desean Jackson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Finally, Alshon Jeffery will be held out for another week with a foot injury that he’s been rehabbing since last season.

Furthermore, tight end Dallas Goedert will miss Sunday’s contest as he was also placed on injured reserve with a small ankle fracture. Then there’s veteran left tackle Jason Peters, who was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury.

With no Peters for Sunday, backup offensive lineman Jordan Mailata might get the start.

However, second-year running back Miles Sanders looks like he will be good to play, despite his appearance on the injury report. Look for the Eagles to utilize their multitude of running backs with the abundance of injuries to their receiver unit.

On the defensive side of the football, another cause for concern is the Eagles’ cornerback depth. Both Avonte Maddox and Trevor Williams landed on the injury report and are out for Sunday’s game.

Without those two players, the Eagles will only have four healthy cornerbacks on the 53-man roster (Darius Slay, Nickell Robey-Coleman, and Cre’Von LeBlanc, and Grayland Arnold). Philadelphia promoted Arnold from the practice squad on Sunday.

This is a huge cause for concern as Philadelphia’s defense has yet to force a turnover this season.

Along with the Eagles, the Niners have also been hit with the injury bug this season. For starters, running back Raheem Mostert and tight end Jordan Reed are two key weapons that they will be without on Sunday.

Additionally, veteran quarterback Nick Mullens will get the start for the second-straight week with Jimmy Garoppolo out with an ankle injury.

Here's the injury report heading into Sunday Night Football. #PHIvsSF pic.twitter.com/nbDGzqxiNs — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 2, 2020

Mullens got the start in Week 3 against the New York Giants and passed for 343 yards, 1 touchdown, and had a QBR of 80.1

Nevertheless, the 49ers did get some positive news on the injury front as George Kittle is going to be available to play.

The Eagles’ defense has struggled against tight ends this season. In Week 2 against the Rams, tight end Tyler Higbee had 5 receptions for 54 yards and three touchdowns. The Kittle matchup against Nathan Gerry and the rest of the Eagles linebackers will be a key matchup to watch for.

With both teams reeling through injuries, Sunday night will be an interesting game to watch.