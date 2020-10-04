Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner deliver stunning upsets at the French Open

Iga Swiatek of Poland and Jannik Sinner of Italy may only be 19 years old, but on Sunday made significant noise at the 2020 French Open from Roland Garros. Swiatek, the 48th ranked player in the world, only needed three quarters of an hour to eliminate the number one seed on the women’s draw, Simona Halep of Romania, 6-1, 6-2. While Sinner, the 46th ranked player in the world, who made headlines in 2019, when he won the Next Generation ATP Finals event in Milan, delivered an upset of his own Sunday, when he stunned U.S. Open finalist and sixth-seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

It was an overwhelming performance for Swiatek, especially when the Polish star was serving. She won 81% of the points on her first serve, and 69% of her points on her second serve. Swiatek also had 14 break point opportunities compared to zero for Halep. To allow the number one player in the world zero break point opportunities, while you record four breaks yourself is quite frankly stunning.

Swiatek is the second gold medalist from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires to make noise at the 2020 French Open. Swiatek, who won the gold medal in girls’ doubles with Kaja Juvan of Slovenia, is joined by 20-year-old Hugo Gaston of France, who stunned 2015 French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 on Friday in the third round.

As for Sinner, he made the most of his opportunities. He had six break point chances in the match, and won five of those points.

As for the Americans, it was an exceptional French Open for 20-year-old Sebastian Korda of Bradenton, FL. The son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda of the Czech Republic, Sebastian Korda reached the fourth round of Roland Garros before losing to the great Rafael Nadal of Spain, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. Korda, who had gone through qualifying, had defeated Andreas Seppi of Italy in the first round and John Isner of Greensboro, NC in the second round.

On the women’s side, two American women have reached the fourth round. They are reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of Pembroke Pines, FL (the fourth seed), and Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, FL, the 2019 Australian Open semifinalist. In the third round, Collins defeated 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.