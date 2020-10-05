Connor McDavid Tests Positive For COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Edmonton Oilers. On Monday night, the Oilers announced that captain Connor McDavid has been diagnosed with COVID-19. McDavid, according to the team, is suffering from “mild symptoms”. The club also added that McDavid is “feeling well” and is in self-isolation at home.

McDavid is the first Oilers player to publicly be diagnosed with COVID-19. Defenseman Mike Green opted out of the ‘Return to Play’ 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in July, but all other healthy Oilers reported for training camp and played in August’s playoffs.

McDavid is expected to make a full recovery and be fine for training camp, which could start as early as November 15th.