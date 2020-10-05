Football betting - How to get started

Football, commonly known in the Americas as soccer, is the most popular sport in the world. The sport has more followers, occasional viewers and participants than any other sport, and it is estimated that 3.5 – 4 billion people follow the sport regularly. That’s about half of the people in the world! In order to make the whole experience even more exciting, many like to place wagers and bets. What way to further increase the thrill than to have a personal stake in the outcome? In this article we will take a closer look at football betting, and what you need to know to get started.

Select a sportsbook that fits your needs

There are a huge number of sportsbooks and betting websites online; so how to find a great one? First and foremost, consider which are your betting needs: Do you want to bet exclusively on football, or do you have a more varied pallet? Does the betting company have a license to operate in your nation? Do they offer your preferred currency and payment methods? Do you want to claim a bonus and if so, what are the wagering requirements?

Grab a bonus to increase your funds

The gambling websites offer many different types of bonuses to attract new customers. This includes bonuses for casino, live casino and betting. A bonus usually means extra additional money when you make your first deposit, but can also include free spins for slot machines, free bets in the sportsbook and much more. Make sure to remember to read to general terms and conditions before you make your decision.

Live betting for the most immersive experience

To get the most exciting and thrilling betting experience, take advantage of a sportsbook with live betting. Live betting gives you the possibility to place real-time bets as the matches are underway. In addition, some betting companies purchase broadcasting rights to the competitions and let their betting customers view the matches free of charge. Live betting not only lets you place new bets while cheering on your favourite teams, it also allows you to opt out of your current bets using the cashout function. We recommend this experience highly, and you should take it into consideration when selecting a sportsbook.

Bet on the best football in the world

Nothing brings forth national pride as football. This of course means that national top divisions and championships are always incredibly popular for football bettors. The UK Premier League, Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A all offer world class football viewed by millions around the globe. Different parts of the world have their continental top leagues as well, such as the Copa América, Africa Cup of Nations, European Football Championship and the AFC Champions League. The international competitions remain the most popular ones, and the World Cup and Champions League remains some of the worlds most viewed sporting events.