French Open 2020 and Grand Slam betting

French Open is the second out of four yearly Grand Slams; the biggest events in Tennis. It is now October, and the delayed French Open 2020 is finally underway. We have had some very interesting matches so far, and the event is far from over. If you wish to join the ranks of sports- and Tennis fans who place online bets on the events, there are a few useful things to know before you get started.

Before we get into the action, we would like to recommend betting at a sportsbook offering a live stream, live betting, cashout function and a betting bonus. This ensures that you get the most value for your money and the best experience.

Tennis betting – Easy, fun, and thrilling!

Tennis, as well as any other sports, attract a lot more viewers than just the diehard fans. From people wanting to root for their favourite teams or players, to casual viewers who only pick up the flag and turn on the TV to root for their nation. Betting suits everyone, which is why it is such a popular pastime activity. No matter if you follow every single event in the pro tour or only root for that one player from your home country; what better way to make the action more fun and exciting than to stand a chance to make a small profit?

Tennis betting offers very basic and easily played odds, as well as more advanced options that require more knowledge. If you have a favourite to win a Grand Slam, you can place your bet long before the event even starts. The earlier you bet; the better odds. Naturally you can also bet for the straight up winner of a single set or match, if there will be a tiebreak, bet using handicap, over/under, best players throughout the tour and much more. Keep in mind that Tennis games never go to a draw, thanks to the tiebreak, meaning that there is no 1×2 betting.

Check out the pro tour throughout the year

The ATP World Tour is the highest level professional Tennis tour in the world. The tour stretches from January to December every year, and is organized by the Association of Tennis Professionals, more commonly known as the ATP. For Tennis fans and sports bettors, this means that there are constantly great odds available. The competition is divided into low and high ranking events, starting at ATP 250, ATP 500, Masters 1000, the ATP Finals and finally the four Grand Slams.

Also included in the ATP tour is the second- and third tier leagues, ATP Challenger Tour, ITF Men's Circuit and also Tennis at the summer Olympics. Throughout the year, over 60 events are held in 30+ countries, including events such as crowd- and player favourite Swedish Open, voted the top venue of the tour 11 times.

The four Grand Slams

The four most important events of the annual professional tour is without a doubt the Grand Slams. Not only are the winners of the Grand Slams awarded 2000 ranking points (compared to the 1100-1500 in the ATP Finals), the Grand Slams are also some of the most popular and prestigious sporting events in the world. The Wimbledon competition is the oldest out of the four, and has been held for 143 years. Spread out over the year, the four events are:

Australian Open – Jan/Feb, Melbourne

French Open – May/June, Paris

Wimbledon Open – July, London

US Open – Aug/Sept, New York

Due to the 2020 COVID19 pandemic, the pro tour and Grand Slams, like so many other sporting events, were delayed, rescheduled or cancelled. The French Open is currently underway, and we hope that the ATP tour and Grand Slams will be back to normal again by 2021.