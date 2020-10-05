Oscar Klefbom Receiving Treatment, Surgery Seems "Likely"

Last week, news came down from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman that Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom could be out “long-term” with a lingering shoulder issue that plagued him during the 2019-20 season.

Klefbom was, and still is, “weighing his options” in advance of making a decision. Surgery was discussed as an option, and if that is the route it will likely knock him out for the entire 2020-21 season.

TSN’s Darren Dreger provided an update on Monday.

Oscar Klefbom is receiving treatment in Sweden. Surgery will likely be the end result, but no timeline on when that might happen. Sounds like a lengthy recovery process, in any event. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 5, 2020

Oilers GM Ken Holland spoke to the media on Monday afternoon. He was asked about Klefbom’s status and his potential future with the team.

“We either won’t have him, or we won’t have him to start with,” Holland said when asked about Klefbom. “We’ll see. In the short-term it’s a big loss. You’re talking about a number one defenseman who plays the powerplay, the top pair.”

Holland also told reporters that Klefbom played the 2019-20 season with an “aggravated shoulder” that partially forced his shutdown in February. He also confirmed that Klefbom has not, as of now, determined what road he will take in his recovery.

“There is some unknown,” Holland continued. “Certainly, waiting to hear what decision he makes.”