UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 5/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Henry Cejudo 501 2 2 1 Petr Yan 242.5 3 3 3 Aljamain Sterling 229.5 4 4 2 Marlon Moraes 228 5 5 5 Cory Sandhagen 175.5 6 6 11 Dominick Cruz 157 7 7 16 Marlon Vera 148.5 8 8 6 Frankie Edgar 135 9 9 7 Pedro Munhoz 128 10 10 12 Rob Font 126 11 11 15 Song Yadong 112 12 12 8 Jose Aldo 105 13 13 Nathaniel Wood 81 14 14 Raoni Barcelos 80 15 19 Casey Kenney 75.5 16 15 Eddie Wineland 72.5 17 16 Rani Yahya 70.5 18 18 Urijah Faber 64 19 20 Alejandro Perez 62 20 22 Sean O’Malley 60 21 23 Luke Sanders 59 22 24 14 Merab Dvalishvili 57.5 23 25 Jonathan Martinez 55.5 24 26 10 Raphael Assuncao 53.5 25 27 Said Nurmagomedov 49 26 NR Tyson Nam 47.5 27 28 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5 28 29 Louis Smolka 34.5 28 29 Mario Bautista 34.5 30 31 Andre Ewell 32.5 31 31 Thomas Almeida 32 32 54 Kyler Phillips 29.5 32 33 Montel Jackson 29.5 34 34 Jose Alberto Quinonez 26 35 35 Chris Gutierrez 25.5 36 NR Khalid Taha 25 36 36 Trevin Jones 25 38 39 Enrique Barzola 24 39 44 Randy Costa 19 40 40 Davey Grant 17.5 41 41 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 42 42 Mark De La Rosa 15.5 43 43 Jack Shore 14 44 47 Hunter Azure 13 45 44 Danaa Batgerel 10 46 47 Benito Lopez 9 46 47 Miles Johns 9 48 46 Heili Alateng 8.5 49 47 Cole Smith 8 49 51 Guido Cannetti 8 51 52 Frankie Saenz 7.5 51 52 Liu Pingyuan 7.5 53 56 Felipe Colares 4.5 53 54 Irwin Rivera 4.5 55 57 Aaron Phillips 0 55 57 Ali AlQaisi 0 55 NR Anderson dos Santos 0 55 NR Cameron Else 0 55 57 Domingo Pilarte 0 55 57 Gabriel Silva 0 55 57 Gustavo Lopez 0 55 NR Jerome Rivera 0 55 57 John Castaneda 0 55 57 Journey Newson 0 55 57 Malcolm Gordon 0 55 57 Martin Day 0 55 57 Ode Osbourne 0 55 57 Timur Valiev 0 55 57 Tony Gravely 0 55 57 Zarrukh Adashev 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

