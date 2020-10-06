Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus at age 90

One of the most famous American university football coaches of all-time is the latest sports personality to test positive for coronavirus on Monday. Bobby Bowden of Birmingham, Alabama, who coached Florida State from 1976 to 2009 with unprecedented success, is feeling fine according to Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post.

Bowden tested positive after being in a Tallahassee hospital for a leg infection. There have been 720, 125 cases of coronavirus in the state of Florida and 14, 791 deaths. Of the 720, 125 cases, there are 322, 023 active cases.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of questions regarding Florida and the pandemic in recent weeks. The state has opened restaurants and bars at full capacity, while the Tampa Bay Lightning had one of the most controversial championship parades in professional sports history last week. Some of the fans who attended the parade got to drink out of the Stanley Cup, which should have been an absolute no-no. Fans were also not social distancing properly. It is stunning that the Lighting have not been fined significantly by the National Hockey League or lost draft picks for the draft on Tuesday.

Bowden led the University of Florida State Seminoles to championship titles in 1993 and 1999. The Seminoles won the 1994 Orange Bowl from the 1993 college football season after defeating the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers 18-16. That season, Florida State only lost one game all season long. That was a 31-24 loss to the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In 1999, the Seminoles had a perfect record of 12 wins and zero losses. In the championship game, they defeated the University of Virginia Tech Hokies 46-29 at the Sugar Bowl.

In addition to coaching Florida State, Bowden was the head coach at South Georgia State College from 1956 to 1958, and the head coach at West Virginia from 1970 to 1975. His overall record was 377 wins, 129 losses and four ties. Bowden played his university football at Alabama and Howard as a quarterback and running back from 1948 to 1952.