Eagles facing a real challenge against revived Steelers

Nice to see the overachieving effort which got the Birds the win in San Fran— but now a well-rested and extremely motivated Steelers team awaits.

It’s a lot to ask of the Eagles backups to step up again in Pittsburgh. Amazingly these are the guys who were after-thoughts on the original depth chart:

Jordan Mailata

Genard Avery

Nate Herbig

John Hightower

Quez Watkins

JJAW

Travis Fulgham

T.J. Edwards

Jack Driscoll

Matt Pryor

Well, time is theirs now…

And defensing Big Ben will be a lot tougher assignment than facing Nick Mullens. Perhaps the biggest reason for the win in SF was, while the Eagles defense gave up 417 yards, they had 5 sacks and came up with 3 takeaways. It’s probably going to take a similar set of offsetting numbers to beat Big Ben.

What Big Ben is looking at on his game tapes right now are our defensive weak spots:

Underneath coverage and second level containment was spotty against the 49ers. Also, our downfield tackling was sloppy, inconsistent and allowed short completions to morph into big plays.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming to Heinz field for the first time since 2012, in a game the Steelers won 16-14.

These two teams last met in 2016. Philadelphia won that one 34-3 thanks to a huge game by quarterback Carson Wentz and a defense that sacked Ben Roethlisberger four times. It was one of the worst Steelers losses under head coach Mike Tomlin.

The betting line has the 3-0 Steelers as 7-point favorites. The obvious safe bet is that Pittsburgh’s blitzing defense will ultimately shred Philly’s depleted offensive line and weakened offense.

For the Steelers, the good news to come out of their unexpected and early covid-related bye week is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson had extra time to clear concussion protocol.

Mike Tomlin confirmed in his weekly press conference that Johnson will play on Sunday. Through eight quarters, Johnson has posted 149 yards receiving and a touchdown. Additionally, fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and safety Marcus Allen (foot) are working their way back.

Ironically, the Steelers lost a significant piece of their defense when the Eagles signed lineman Javon Hargrave in free agency this offseason. But they plugged in Tyson Alualu and didn’t skip a beat — he’s been performing exceptionally well in the void left by Hargrave’s departure.

Isaiah Buggs is there to spell Alualu, and, for added DL depth, Pittsburgh selected Carlos Davis in the 7th round of the 2020 draft.

As for Hargrave— since getting back on the field after missing the opener with an upper-body injury, the former third-rounder has been rotating in behind starter Malik Jackson. In 37 pass-rush snaps, Javon has four hurries, and in 20 run snaps, a single tackle and stop.

As for the Eagles scrambling to put together another ad-lib game roster, they announced the four practice squad players who will be protected going into the Week 5 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

• DB Grayland Arnold – Arnold has played 27 snaps, all on special teams, in the past two games as a call-up from the practice squad.

• TE Jason Croom – Signed to the practice squad last Tuesday, the 26-year-old Croom played 15 games (three starts) for the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and had 22 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown.

• DT T.Y. McGill – McGill recorded a half-sack and two QB pressures and hits in the season opener against Washington.