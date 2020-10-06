How to Arrange a Home Gym

Suitable space

First of all, you need to decide in which part of the house you will practice. Think in advance how much space you are willing to allocate for a training area. It is important that the selected area is ventilated. Also, there shouldn’t be beating and sharp objects or things nearby that could cause injury (mirror, vases, etc.).

Necessary equipment

To equip a home gym, you do not need to buy expensive and bulky exercise equipment. There are many more budget and compact alternatives. But even with a small and inexpensive inventory, you need to be selective and clearly understand what it is for. For example, those looking to develop flexibility don’t need dumbbells or weights.

You also need to choose equipment for the gym taking into account the room in which you train. If you can arrange a separate room for a gym, great. Then you can purchase different exercise machines that take up a lot of space.

Don’t forget about the room’s comfort and pleasant ambiance and think about what kind of furniture pieces you can need for this space. Maybe some sofa for the resting in the pauses of the excercises or maybe some shelving for the equiepment.

Also, those who live in a private house and can equip a gym in the yard have more opportunities. If you can only allocate a small space for excercises in the room or on the balcony, you need to buy more compact equipment.

Most importantly, select equipment based on the type of workout and goals you want to achieve.

Equipment for different types of training

Sporting goods manufacturers offer a huge selection of equipment. There are so many cool things: dumbbells in different colors, fitness elastic bands with cool designs, smart jump ropes … But don’t be tempted to buy everything at once. You need to clearly know which equipment is right for you.

If you want to lose weight and develop endurance, cardio workouts can help you. Suitable for cardio:

treadmill – now there are compact models that can even be hidden under the bed;

exercise bike;

step platform – with it you can do different types of aerobics and perform a lot of exercises;

stepper – a compact device that allows you to simulate climbing stairs;

skipping rope;

coordination ladder.

To build strength and build muscle, do strength exercises. For strength training, you can buy:

horizontal bar – there are compact horizontal bars for the house that can be attached to the wall;

weights – there are small (4.6.8 kg) and heavier weights (12, 16, 20, 24, 28, 32, 36, 40, 48, 56 kg);

dumbbells – like weights, there are different weights (from 0.5 kg to 50 kg and above);

med ball – a small but heavy ball that is most often used for abdominal exercises and balance development;

loops TRX;

fitness rubber bands – there are different degrees of density and it can replace several exercise machines;

Paralets are low bars on which you can do push-ups, handstands, and other exercises.

For yoga, pilates or stretching, the following are suitable:

yoga mat;

yoga blocks – increase the load and provide better support;

fitball – a big elastic ball;

stretching belts;

Pilates ring;

foam roller is also suitable for recovery after any workouts.

If you do not have the opportunity to buy sports equipment, do not be discouraged and do not give up. Many items can be replaced with tools at hand, for example, use water bottles or books instead of dumbbells.

You can do it effectively without any equipment. Training with your own weight also gives excellent results. The main thing is your desire and the right attitude.