Edmonton Oilers Select F Carter Savoie With 100th Overall Pick

The Edmonton Oilers have made their second selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. After trading the 76th overall pick to the San Jose Sharks for the 100th and 126th overall picks, the Oilers have selected F Carter Savoie with the 100th overall pick.

The Oilers did not have a second round pick after moving the selection to the Detroit Red Wings as part of the Andreas Athanasiou trade in February. The also traded their fourth round pick to the Red Wings in a trade for Mike Green on the night before the deadline.

The Oilers selected Dylan Holloway 14th overall with their first pick on Tuesday night.

Savoie played 54 games with the AJHL with the Sherwood Park Crusaders. He scored 99 points (53 g, 46 a) in 54 games, his second season of junior hockey. Savoie is committed to play college hockey at the University of Denver.

Here is a look at Savoie’s scouring report via Elite Prospects.

Savoie reads defenders like few other players in the draft. He is acutely aware of opposing sticks and actively baits them. Savoie is deceptive; he looks off his targeted play and keeps the same grip on his stick, whether he’s passing, dangling, or shooting. Savoie fires with power, precision, and with some trickery; using screens to his advantage.