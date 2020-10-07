Edmonton Oilers Select F Tyler Tullio 126th overall

The Edmonton Oilers have made their third selection of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Oilers have selected forward Tyler Tullio from the OHL’s Oshawa Generals.

Tullio played in 62 games with the Generals last season, scoring 66 points (27 g, 39 a). It was his second season in the OHL and with Oshawa. Tullio scored 42 points (15 g, 27 a) in 60 points in 2018-19.

Here’s a look at Tullio’s scouting report via Elite Prospects.

When the shot isn’t an option, Tullio shows a great deal of adaptability, integrating one-touch maneuvers, playing pucks into space, manipulating defenders out of shooting lanes — you name it, and he can do it. He plays with a high motor and shows real attention to detail on the defensive side.