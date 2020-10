The Edmonton Oilers will go without picks in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NHL Draft. The Oilers traded their third round pick, 76th overall, to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the 100th overall (4th round) and 126th overall (5th round) picks.

Edmonton did not have a fourth round pick as a result of the Mike Green trade with the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline in February.

The Sharks selected forward Danil Gushchin with the 76th overall pick.