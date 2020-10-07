What are the most popular types of bets in sports?

Sports betting can be a very exciting hobby and a great way to have some fun. It can also be a little intimidating, at least at the beginning. Here are a few of the most popular types of bets that apply to most sporting disciplines.

For the win

Making the simplest sports bet would be to pick a team or an athlete that you think will win and placing a wager on such an occurrence. It is called a win bet or money line bet, often referred to as such in the United States. It is pretty straightforward as, if your predictions are correct, you win the bet. In disciplines like tennis, you only have two options. In other sports, however, there is a possibility to bet on a draw. Therefore it doesn’t hurt to learn other differences in betting on various disciplines, like football.

Something special

If you want to mix things up a little, you should take a closer look at prop bets. Those are the kind of special bets that don’t necessarily influence a particular sporting event’s outcome, at least not in a direct sense. They can be very entertaining and fun to make. However, professionals tend to avoid placing them. The main reason for this is that they run the risk of unpredictability. Some of the more popular choices for making prop bets are: who will score first, who will have more corners or yellow cards, whether there will be a red card, and much more.

Even more special

Sometimes the term proposition bet also refers to a dare for money. It occurs when interested parties dare each other to make a given event happen. If certain conditions are met, the winning side gets the agreed-upon sum or other prizes. Another reason to pay attention to prop bets is the showmanship factor. The world of celebrities and professional sports would be a little less colorful without it. For example, the best specialist in the most entertaining card games such as Omaha poker and the popular Texas Hold ’em, are no strangers to such activities. Challenging a fellow player to give up on meat for a year with a million-dollar incentive is just the tip of the iceberg.

Advantageous circumstances

The most popular type of bet amongst experienced players has to be a handicap bet. It works in such a way that one side of a sporting event is placed under a handicapped situation. On the other hand, the underdog starts with a positive result. For example, betting providers can increase the odds on favorites and place minus one goal handicap at their expense. It means that, let’s say, Liverpool FC needs to win by two goals at least for the bet to be successful.

Getting ahead of the competition

If you can predict that something is going to happen before everybody else, you can try to make a long-term bet. You can pick your favorite team or a specific player to win a particular tournament long before it even starts with an outright bet. Naturally, it isn’t easy to do even with a strong candidate. A lot can happen along the way, but it could be quite profitable as the odds will be much better in the early stages than when said team is already near the final.

The more, the merrier

Another potentially lucrative way to bet is by placing accumulator bets. To do that, you have to choose two or more events to back up as part of one single wager. For example, you could pick a few favorites of various soccer games and combine their odds. The profit from it could be substantial, but so is the risk, as you have to get everything right in order to win. Because of this aspect, betting companies often encourage people to make accumulator bets by giving them special bonuses.