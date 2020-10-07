WWE NXT (10/7) Results And Review: Ember Moon Competes, NXT Star Suffers Injury During Brawl, And More

This edition of WWE NXT took place at the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. It was the fallout show from NXT TakeOver 31 as Ember Moon was scheduled to kick off the show to address her return to NXT and Kushida was scheduled to go one on one with Tommaso Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Kushida By DQ

Velveteen Dream tried to attack Kushida but nailed Ciampa instead. Kushida attacked Dream until Dream escaped.

After an incredible encounter to kick off #WWENXT, it seems as though @KUSHIDA_0904 & @NXTCiampa may have some unfinished business… pic.twitter.com/1rHYnR8sNJ — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2020

Review: Pretty good match. At this point in Tommaso’s career, I think he is there to make others look good and I think that’s what he was doing here with Kushida. I’m still not too sold on Kushida but my view on him has definitely improved.

Ember Moon was in the ring. She thanked everyone. She said she has been in isolation for 14 months. She said she found a thing called Ember’s Law in isolation. She said she will do what she wants to do. Io Shirai came out to the ring to confront her. Rhea Ripley came out to the ring as well. Rhea was about to challenge for the title until Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez came out to attack Rhea. Ember Moon helped Rhea out. Regal announced that it will be a tag match with Ember teaming with Rhea to face Dakota and Raquel.

Drake Maverick announced to Killian Dain that they have a tag match. Dain freaked out since he didn’t want to be his partner.

Io Shirai was interviewed about what had happened. She said that is not her problem but the NXT Women’s title is her problem.

Adam Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era tell Kyle O’Reilly that he has nothing to be ashamed of. Cole tells him he fought his heart out at TakeOver. Cole warned Ridge Holland that they will get payback for his attack and his broken ribs.

.@KORcombat gets up and nothin gets him down#UndisputedERA has got it tough, they've seen the toughest around@roderickstrong & @theBobbyFish know just how they feel@AdamColePro's got to roll with the punches & get to what's real!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2aNPG1ApWM — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2020

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain Defeated Ever Rise

Review: Good match in terms of the comedic timing with Killian and Drake. At first, I wasn’t too into it but now this storyline is growing on me. Especially with Drake Maverick who always has great comedic timing.

A video highlighting Toni Storm’s career thus far as well as her training to come back.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are shown walking their dogs, talking about how something needs to change. They see that Indy Hartwell bought them a new TV and bring it inside their house.

Austin Theory Defeated Leon Ruff

Review: Good match. I think Ruff kind of had a better performance than Austin in this match. Ruff really did some thing I didn’t expect.

Theory went on the mic afterwards saying that he is the future of NXT and no one can’t do anything about it. Dexter Lumis came out to the ring.

Dexter Lumis Defeated Austin Theory

Cameron Grimes attacked Dexter Lumis with the Cave In after the match.

Review: I’m happy to see Dexter Lumis back, he is one of the characters I enjoy on NXT. The match itself was pretty good.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were interviewed backstage being asked about why they attacked Rhea. Raquel said they are going to take her out once and for all. Dakota said she wants to put Ember back in line to get the NXT Women’s title.

Cameron Grimes was asked backstage why he attacked Dexter. He said he was not going to allow him to just stare at him like a freak. He said he showed that no one messes with him.

Ridge Holland was asked about his attack on Adam Cole and he said he has a Mercedes now and he can thank Cole for that.

Damien Priest was interviewed about his win at TakeOver 31 and the after party. He said the after party was great. He said he burned Johnny and whoever wants the title they can get a reckoning.

Ridge Holland Defeated Danny Burch

Danny attacked Ridge after the match as Ridge shoved his boot in his face. Ridge head butted him down. Ridge head butted him multiple times in the corner until Oney Lorcan came in and upper cutted him out of the ring. Ridge came back in the ring and attacked him until officials backed him up. Oney continued to fight Ridge on the outside. Oney landed a cross body on Ridge outside and Oney pummeled Ridge with right hands until referee’s broke it up.

𝑶𝒏 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒘𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆, 𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒇𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒅.@RidgeWWE picked a fight with @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit on #WWENXT!@AdamColePro could likely be watching this very closely…… pic.twitter.com/W6mHqUc3fh — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2020

Review: The match was as physical as you would expect these two to put on. The after match beat down was pretty crazy especially with what happened with Ridge when Oney landed on him. The way Ridge’s leg twisted looked scary and that would derail a lot of stuff they were planning to do with him. I hope he is good enough to continue on.

Johnny Gargano and Candice analyzed the battle royal in which they noticed that Indy Hartwell saved Candice from elimination. Johnny pointed out that she has potential.

Timothy Thatcher teaches his trainees about life grinding people down until they quit. He puts one of them in a arm bar and a crossface as the trainee is screaming in pain. He is saying he won’t let it do it to him.

Shotzi Blackheart Defeated Xia Li

A man in a suit hands Xia a letter after the match. She looks confused as she leaves the ring with him.

Review: Pretty short match. This was to lead into that whole thing afterwards. I’m not sure where they are going with Xia Li but I’m pretty interested.

Ember Moon And Rhea Ripley Defeated Dakota Kai And Raquel Gonzalez

Review: Really good main event. Ember looked great in her first match back. Rhea and Raquel should be a decent rivalry to possibly finish off Rhea’s NXT run if she is going to be moved to the main roster.

Overall Review: It was a solid show. The matches were solid as well. That scary spot with Ridge really gives me concern with the push they were about to give him and if that will be put on hold as a result. I’m happy to see Ember Moon back in NXT. I thought she caught a good promo but nothing to where its different or intriguing. However, I’m still excited to see what they do with her there going forward.

Grade: 6/10