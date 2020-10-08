Giancarlo Stanton having a remarkable postseason

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees is simply having a Major League Baseball playoff that has been exceptionally noteworthy. In five games, Stanton, a native of Los Angeles, CA, already has six home runs.

Stanton is now tied with Alex Rodriguez of New York, NY, and Bernie Williams of San Juan, Puerto Rico for the most home runs in a single playoff season by a Yankee. However one must realize Rodriguez and Williams accomplished their feats in 15 games, while Stanton has also only had to play five games.

Stanton also became the first player ever to hit a home run in his team’s first five postseason games, and the fourth player ever to hit a home run in five consecutive playoff games. He joins Carlos Beltran of Manati, Puerto Rico, who accomplished the feat with the Houston Astros in 2004, Daniel Murphy of Jacksonville, FL, who hit six home runs in five games with the New York Mets in 2015, and George Springer of New Britain, CT, who hit five home runs in five consecutive games over a two year postseason span from 2017 to 2018 with the Houston Astros. In addition to hitting home runs at a record pace, Stanton also has the most runs batted in during his team’s first five playoff games in a season (13).

However, even though Stanton has been brilliant in the American League Divisional Series, the New York Yankees as a team, have not been. The Yankees are currently trailing the Tampa Bay Rays two games to one in the series. After the Yankees won game one by a convincing score of 9-3, the Rays bounced back with wins of 7-5 in game two and 8-4 in game three.

The Rays meanwhile have had a marvelous postseason performance themselves from left fielder Randy Arozarena, who is batting .600 with 12 hits in 20 at bats. Of his dozen hits, he has had six extra base hits (three home runs, two doubles and one triple).