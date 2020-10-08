New York Mets' 2020 Season in Review: Team MVP

Now that the New York Mets’ 2020 season is over, we are going to take a look at the year as a whole over the few weeks. We will break down the offense, starting pitching, relievers, coaching staff, declare a team MVP, and more. We conclude this series today by naming the Mets’ 2020 MVP.

The Mets didn’t go to the playoffs in 2020 but it doesn’t mean that they didn’t have their fair share of outstanding performers. Dominic Smith was a true breakout star, hitting .316 with 10 home runs while leading the team in doubles (21), RBI’s (42) and OPS (.993). Jacob deGrom put together another brilliant campaign, going 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA and National League-leading 104 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched. There is no doubt, however, that the most valuable Met in 2020 from start to finish was outfielder Michael Conforto.

The Mets got a brilliant year from Conforto, who hit .322 with nine home runs, 31 RBI’s and a .927 OPS. Conforto was a much more consistent hitter than he had been in the past, driving the ball to all fields in a manner that Conforto hadn’t shown since his rookie year. Another area where Conforto showed significant improvement was as a defender, where he played an excellent right field. That all-around value made Conforto the Mets’ best player in 2020 and an excellent candidate for a contract extension when Steve Cohen takes over as the team’s new owner in the coming weeks.

