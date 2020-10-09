2020 Edmonton Oilers Free Agency Live Blog

Good morning Edmonton! After weeks of speculation, the free agent market will open today at 12:00 pm eastern. The Oilers are expected to be active, with a goaltender and third line center at the top of their shopping list. The club will also look for help on defense, and there is a chance the Oilers add a winger at some point in the next little while.

Yeah, there is a lot happening.

Here is what we do know ahead of free agency.

The Oilers are in the market for a veteran starting goaltender. If Jacob Markstrom hits the market, which it appears he will, the Oilers are the favorite to sign him. Look for a seven year contract with an AAV of around $5 million. The team has also shown some interest in Braden Holtby.

The addition of a veteran starter could open the door to a Mikko Koskinen trade. The Minnesota Wild are a sneaky team to watch here as they look for a veteran goalie.

On defense, the idea is for Edmonton to pitch Tyson Barrie on a one-year ‘prove it’ deal. If that doesn’t work, Travis Hamonic and Radko Gudas are two free agents to keep an eye on. I think the Oilers would also like to get back into the Oliver Ekman-Larsson conversation, but OEL has not budged on his no-trade clause stance.

Up front, the Oilers do have interest in Taylor Hall and I expect them to pitch him on a short-term contract. Odds of a return? Less than 40% in my eyes. The Oilers have other needs and my expectation is that Hall wants to join a ready-made contender. Colorado seems like a logical fit.

At center, Mikko Koivu and Erik Haula will be two free agents centers I expect the Oilers to show some kind of interest in. If Dominik Kahun reaches the market, expect Leon Draisaitl to vouch for his friend again.

On the trade front, keep an eye on the Boston Bruins. The Oilers and Bruins have had multiple discussions leading back over a month. The Oilers still have interest in an Alex Chiasson for Anders Bjork deal. I also believe the club is dangling veterans Kris Russell and Zack Kassian as they do their due diligence.

Here’s a look at GM Ken Holland’s shopping list form back in August as we open free agency.

1. Find a tandem goalie: Holland is now apparently aiming higher and looking for a starter. If he strikes out on Markstrom and Holtby, he’ll probably fall back and sign a tandem option like Thomas Greiss or Aaron Dell.

2. Add a top-six winger: Re-signing Ennis will help in this regard, but the Oilers need a top-six winger to play with Connor McDavid. The second line should be set, with Draisaitl centering Nugent-Hopkins and Yamamoto.

McDavid doesn’t have any set wingers in my opinion. Kassian was non-existent after signing his extension, and there are rumblings the Oilers could move on.

Free agent options like Taylor Hall, Mike Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov make lots of sense and are sexy acquisitions. A two-way forward like Andrew Cogliano, while not sexy, could be a valuable add as well. There are many ways to do this, but someone needs to be added to this forward group. A two-way option in this role is possible as well.

Tyler Toffoli and Dominik Kahun are also potential options for the club. Perhaps old friend Drake Caggiula could return.

3. Add a third-line center: Sheahan was outstanding on the penalty kill, but was lacking at five-on-five. Fact of the matter is, the Oilers simply did not have a capable third-line center on their roster. Could Gaetan Haas emerge in year two of his North American career and take the job? Possibly, but it would be a risk to bet on that.

It’s possible the Oilers move veteran D Adam Larsson for a third line center, but Holland has hinted that he will go the free agent route. The club has interest in Koivu and Haula, while Kyle Turris is an interesting option. Alexander Wennberg and Nick Cousins are also late additions to the market.

The Oilers like Cousins at the deadline before opting to trade for Andreas Athanasiou.

4. Solve the Puljujarvi Dilemma: The club signed Puljujarvi to a two-year contract on Wednesday. This was the best possible outcome for all sides.

5. Add Defensive Help: This wasn’t on the August 24th list, but with Oscar Klefbom’s injury issues it has become an area of need. Think short term here, like Hamonic, Gudas and Barrie.

I’ll be updating this post throughout the day!