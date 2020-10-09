Dwight Howard smacks Jimmy Butler in the head for Flagrant foul (Video)

Dwight Howard was up to his old tricks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

We’ve all seen Jimmy Butler talking plenty of trash during moments when the Heat have had the upper hand over the Lakers, even though it hasn’t happened all that often.

And it appears Howard was attempting to play the role of enforcer on Friday night, looking to exact revenge. Butler took flight in hopes of hauling in an offensive rebound in the second half of the game, and Howard took advantage of the opportunity for contact by smacking him in the head.

Dwight Howard hit Jimmy Butler in the head…and yeah, you can't do that🥊🥊🥊pic.twitter.com/0WSJ2ZiOaH — Swipe Sports (@swipesportsblog) October 10, 2020

Howard was hit with a Flagrant-1 foul, but we think he should’ve been ejected. Refs deemed otherwise.