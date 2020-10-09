Michigan to Potentially Launch Online Sports Betting & Casinos in November

According to NBC News 10 and the Detroit News, the state is preparing to launch online sports betting and online casinos in Michigan, with estimates currently claiming that the sport will go live by “late fall”. The state has put a rush on the new laws, with a hearing held and proposed rules put into place. Once the final proposal is submitted to the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules and the Legislative Service Bureau, they will then be approved and passed along to the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and be approved hopefully sometime this month.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the casinos throughout the state have been operating under limited capacity and unable to bring in the revenue that the state depends on from its gaming operations. Therefore, they decided to push up the date for the launch of sports betting to help offset the losses. Now that the paperwork is all in place and things have been put in motion, all that’s left is to acquire and approve licensing for commercial and tribal casinos.

This, of course, depends on the timely completion of applications by those who wish to operate as sports betting venues within the state. In March 2020, MotorCity, Greektown, and MGM Grand opened sports books at their physical locations, but the shutdown occurred just days later, meaning the state had barely gotten its start in the world of legal sports betting. Now, they’re hoping to rectify that by approving and launching online sports betting, possibly as soon as November 2020.

The idea is that, according to NBC News 10, the sooner the state rolls out legalized sports betting, the more likely they will be to generate the millions of dollars in additional revenue that the state is missing and so desperately needs right now.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board is working diligently with licensee’s to launch online sports betting, casinos, and poker within the state and we expect to hear more about the launch next month any day now.



We expect Michigan online sports betting apps to launch before the NFL games on Thanksgiving day. This means that bettors can place wagers on the following games: Texas and Lions, Washington and Cowboys and the Ravens and Steelers. We expect the newly launched online sports books to offer great promotions and sign-up incentives to Michigan bettors.