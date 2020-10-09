Tour de France 2020: The Runners and the Riders

This year’s Tour de France produced one of the most remarkable upsets in recent years as Slovenian youngster Tadej Pogačar came from behind to overcome fellow countryman Primož Roglič ahead of a final Sunday procession in Paris.

Having led for the majority of the race, 30-year-old Roglič heartbreakingly succumbed to the relentless pace of youngster Pogačar, who in overhauling a 57-second deficit to win by 59 seconds during Saturday’s grueling time-trial stage, set the record for the second-youngest winner of cycling’s biggest event at the tender age of just 21 years of age. Roglič was visibly devastated as he collapsed on the finish line in a scene that was reminiscent of Laurent Fignon’s incredible cession of the Yellow Jersey at the same time-trial stage of 1989’s event. Finishing a creditable third in the general classification was Australia’s Richie Porte.

What made the win all the more remarkable for UAE Team Emirates rider Pogačar was his utter domination. The prodigy also came away with the polka dot jersey for winning the mountains classification as well as the white jersey which is awarded to the best young rider. In winning, Pogačar added his name to an illustrious list of men who have won the Tour at the first attempt. Only seven men have managed this feat, with the last to do it the aforementioned Laurent Fignon in 1983.

The green jersey went to Sam Bennet, having claimed victory in the final stage sprint section to top off an impressive showing at the event.

Last year’s winner Egan Bernal from the Ineos team, which included former winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, was a surprise disappointment. Struggling through the notorious mountain stages of the race, the Colombian sensationally withdrew from the running on Stage 17.

But the Tour de France is not the only massive sporting event that organizers managed to put on amid the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The French Open 2020 is currently in its concluding stages, with Djokovic and Nadal still alive at the semi-final stage of the men’s, while two of the brightest lights of women’s tennis, Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek, looking to win their first Grand Slam on the female side of the tournament. Tune in in the next couple of days to witness what is set to be a thrilling conclusion to this unusual iteration of the French Open.