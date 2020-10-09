WWE Friday Night SmackDown (10/9) Results And Review: First Night Of The Draft, Two Championship Matches, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida with virtual fans in attendance. It was the first night of the WWE Draft to determine who will be moved to either Raw or SmackDown. Matches advertised were the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Bayley and Sasha Banks, The Fiend to compete on the show for the first time ever against Kevin Owens and Big E taking on Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Stephanie McMahon came out to the stage. She announced the first pick to go to Raw is the WWE Champion Drew McIntrye and SmackDown picked Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on SmackDown. Raw selected Asuka to stay on Raw with the Raw Women’s title and SmackDown picked Seth Rollins. Raw selected The Hurt Business to stay on the show.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Seth Rollins about being drafted. He said it was the message that mattered most not the name Monday Night Messiah. He said he’s upset to not see the Mysterio Family implode but he’s glad that he won’t see their faces again. He’s glad to move forward on SmackDown.

Big E Defeated Sheamus In A Falls Count Anywhere Match



Review: Wow what a match! Big E and Sheamus really beat the hell out of each other and even the finish to the match was great. Great way to kick off the show!

Jey Uso made his way to the ring. Jey asked Roman what the stipulation will be to their Hell In A Cell Match. Paul Heyman showed up on the screen saying that Jey will not dictate when the stipulation for the match will be announced. Heyman warns what would happen to anyone that steps up to Roman Reigns. They show the beating that Jey took at Clash Of Champions. Roman appeared on the screen saying he tried to help him and acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief. Roman announced that it will also be an I Quit Match. Roman said if Jey won’t say I Quit, there will be consequences.

Big E was interviewed about his match until Kofi and Xavier Woods surprised him. They are excited that The New Day is back together. Kofi and Xavier point out they are missing their tag titles.

Stephanie McMahon came back out to announce Round 2 of the Draft. She announces that The New Day will challenge Nakamura and Cesaro for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships later on. Raw picked AJ Styles and SmackDown picked Sasha Banks to stay on the show. Raw picked Naomi and SmackDown picked Bianca Belair. Raw had the final pick of the round which was Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to stay on the show.

Some BIG MOVES just went down in Round 2 of the 2020 #WWEDraft! 👀 ⤵️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HMfdmRhYvH — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020

AJ Styles appeared on the screen saying he should’ve been the first pick. He said his future is going to look phenomenal on Raw.

Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy Defeated Miz and Morrison

After the match, Lars Sullivan came out, making his return. Lars attacked Riddle and Hardy in the ring. After he takes them out, he assaults The Miz in the ring.

Review: The match felt like filler and not much importance. Then it was revealed to set up the return of Lars Sullivan so I’m cool with him returning.

Stephanie McMahon came out for Round 3. She announced that Ricochet will stay on Raw. SmackDown will keep Jey Uso. Raw keeps Mandy Rose but SmackDown picked Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Raw picked John Morrison and The Miz.

Rey and Dominik celebrate backstage. Rey said Seth is not done with them yet as they continued to gloat about being traded.

Sasha Banks Defeated Bayley By DQ, Bayley Retains The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Sasha fought back after Bayley attacked her with the chair. Sasha started nailing Bayley over and over in the back with the chair. Sasha wedged the chair on Bayley’s neck and tried to stomp on it but Bayley escaped.

Review: The match was pretty good although I wish they would’ve shortened the match a little more to where Bayley gets disqualified.

Alexa Bliss confronted Kevin Owens backstage as he was getting ready, telling him to Let Him In.

The New Day Defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro To Become The New SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Review: Good match. Kofi and Xavier looked great since this is their first match back from injury. I know it seems so repetitive to have The New Day win the tag titles again but lets face it, Nakamura and Cesaro weren’t doing much with the titles anyway.

Stephanie McMahon announced that Kofi and Xavier are going to Raw and Big E stays on SmackDown for the 4th Round. Raw picked Dana Brooke. SmackDown keeps Otis. The final pick in the round went to Angel Garza to stay on Raw.

Otis and Tucker were backstage going over law terminology until Otis was handed an envelope. They see that the trial is being delayed.

Sasha Banks was shown backstage saying she is done playing her games. She challenges Bayley in a Hell In A Cell match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She claimed she will take the Women’s title from her.

The Fiend Defeated Kevin Owens

The lights went out after the match. Alexa and The Fiend stood face to face with each other on the stage when it came back on.

Review: Pretty good match. I wouldn’t say it was main event quality but it wasn’t horrible. They botched the announce table spot which kind of hindered the quality of the match.

Overall Review: This was really great show. The matches were pretty easy to get through with the Falls Count Anywhere match being my favorite. I personally am not a huge fan of how they did the draft with announcing the performers that were already on the shows they were originally on. I would’ve rather they just announce the newest members of each roster. Also, no Carmella promo on this show which was odd.

Overall Grade: 7/10