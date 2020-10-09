Your Daily Cartoon: A tough stretch for MLB legends

Your Daily Cartoon: A tough stretch for MLB legends

By October 9, 2020 1:37 pm

In the past two months, three of the biggest MLB legends have passed away, and it couldn’t be sadder.

Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson and now Whitey Ford have passed away, and they must be remembered.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]

