NBA Finals Game 5 Fantasy Stud: Jimmy Butler

By October 10, 2020 10:36 am

Oct 9, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jimmy Butler – Miami (vs Lakers)

35 points, 11-19 FG, 12-12 FT, 1 3PT, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 5 steals, 1 block

A game for the ages from Butler kept the Heat alive.

 

 

