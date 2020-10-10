Oilers Re-Sign Mike Smith To One-Year Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have found a goaltender, and it’s not a good one. The club shockingly re-signed Mike Smith to a one-year contract worth $2,000,000. Quite frankly, it’s a horrific and baffling decision by GM Ken Holland.

Smith was not good in 2019-20. In 39 games, Smith posted a record of 19-12-6 with a subpar .902 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA. He also recorded 1 shutout, and only turned in a quality start 45.9% of the time, well below the league average. Smith was shelled in one playoff appearance.

There really isn’t much to say here. This is an incredibly lazy and misguided decision by Holland that, quite frankly, erases a lot of the good work that he did over the last 48 hours. Smith is barely an NHL goalie, and is not getting better at 38-years-old. There is no good reason for this signing. There is even less reason to pay him remotely close to $2,000,000.

The 9Oilers will now enter the 2020-21 season with one of the worst goaltending tandems in hockey. It’s an area that, combined with their five-on-five struggles, could sink their season.