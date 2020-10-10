Six Future Hawks Drafted During the 2020 NHL Draft

The National Hockey League completed their 2020 Entry Draft on Thursday. The University of North Dakota men’s hockey team had six future players taken during the two-day draft. Incoming freshman defenseman man Jake Sanderson became the 21st UND hockey player taken during the first round of the NHL Draft.

According to College Hockey News, 23 of the 61 programs had players drafted during the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Here’s how the draft shook out for the eight NCHC teams. UND had the most players drafted with six. Minnesota-Duluth, and Denver were second with three players drafted. Finally, St Cloud and Miami each had one player drafted. Colorado College, Western Michigan had no players drafted.

Senators Farm Team?

The Ottawa Senators added two more UND players to their list of drafted players. On UND’s current roster, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Shane Pinto, Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven have all been drafted by the Senators.

Round 1

No. 5 Jake Sanderson, Freshman, D, North Dakota (Ottawa)

“[Sanderson] is a 25 minute/game player, who plays in all situations, skates like the wind, and moves the puck with grace and skill.” – Ryan Wagman, Rotoworld Hockey

With the fifth overall selection of the 2020 #NHLDraft, the #Sens select Jake Sanderson of the USNTDP. pic.twitter.com/ZOjYl4T7er — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 6, 2020

Round 2

No. 44 Tyler Kleven, Freshman, D, North Dakota (Ottawa)

After trading up to the 44th overall pick, the #Sens have selected Tyler Kleven of the USNTDP. pic.twitter.com/HOIpiOXnGm — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 7, 2020

Round 3

None Taken

Round 4

No. 111 Mitchell Miller, Freshman, D, North Dakota (Arizona)

No. 113 Jackson Kunz, 2021-22, F, North Dakota (Vancouver)

Round 5

No. 131 Matteo Costantini, 2021-22, F, North Dakota (Buffalo)

Round 6

None Taken

Round 7

No. 207 Ethan Bowen, 2021-22, North Dakota (Anaheim)