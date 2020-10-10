UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Cory Sandhagen brought it in the biggest spot he’s been given in his career, and was justifiably the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen.

Before we go any further, we should note that international fight commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Cory Sandhagen: $215,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edson Barboza: $178,000 ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Tybura: $154,000 ($72,000 to show, $72,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Rothwell: $145,000 ($135,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Moraes: $120,000 ($115,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Daukaus: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tom Breese: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joaquin Buckley: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Giga Chikadze: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Makwan Amirkhani: $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tom Aspinall: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tracy Cortez: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Markus Perez: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Youseff Zalal: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dricus Du Plessis: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ilia Topuria: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Kelley: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tagir Ulanbekov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Omar Morales: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rodrigo Nascimento: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Impa Kasanganay: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alan Badout: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

KB Bhullar: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ali AlQaisi: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Stephanie Egger: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bruno Silva: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)