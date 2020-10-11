Le'Veon Bell questions Jets coaching staff with social media activity after loss

The Jets may have activated running back Le’Veon Bell for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Cardinals, but no one really noticed.

Bell carried the ball only six times for 14 yards, and was also targeted twice in the passing game as well. It was his first action since being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15 with a hamstring injury, and the Jets were clearly looking to ease him back into the offense.

And even though that's often the case with a soft tissue injury, especially one of the hamstring variety, which can really linger, Bell clearly was not happy about it. He's taken shots at the Jets coaching staff — especially head coach Adam Gase — in the past, and that's exactly what he did on Twitter after Sunday's 30-10 loss.

Bell took to Twitter and “liked” a number of tweets questioning his workload, and it’s pretty clear how he felt about his usage.

Le'Veon Bell sending a message to #Jets coaching staff? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/5yBf62t4FB — Swipe Sports (@swipesportsblog) October 11, 2020

Reporters wanted to ask him about what he meant following the game, but he bailed on a Zoom call, so they didn’t get a chance. Frankly, that’s a bad look by Bell, even if the team managed his workload poorly in Sunday’s game.