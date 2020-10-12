Our tips to wear sportswear with style!



Seeing yourself pretty while wearing sportswear and doing your exercise routine is easy thanks to the advice we give you. If you want to wear sportswear with style, this article is for you.

Exercising is beneficial for our health; there are different activities that help us achieve the goals we want: tone our body or lose a few unwanted pounds. Whatever it is, from CrossFit to cycling, keeping your body moving and healthy is compatible with the idea of ​​looking fashionable.

For a long time, it was considered that to be comfortable we had to wear outfits that disadvantage our figure, thick sweat pants and wide flannels with a masculine air were sporty looks that were regularly seen on women.



Fortunately, the big sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Under Armor took a risk by designing more feminine garments, betting that women can maintain our essence and style while remaining comfortable.

If you are defining your style and it is difficult for you to find the outfit to see yourself as you want, we give you some simple tips:

Printed mix

Although it is normal to use basic colors in sportswear, dare to dress differently. An outfit with prints, the same or different, can highlight our personality. Without a doubt, an attractive look, wearing a few pins on a jacket can also enhance a sporty look. Today you can buy custom trading pins for sports at affordable prices.

Use bright colors

Colors motivate us, therefore, wearing a look that mixes contrasting or complementary colors can be an excuse to go out to fulfill our routine of the day. Let’s never underestimate the power of a good workout outfit. Take a walk around the shopping center and check the most in models of the brand you want, surely there will be one that you will fall in love with, but don’t forget that you should also think about how you are going to combine them. For example, although it is very good to buy a pair of brightly colored tennis shoes, you should never miss a pair that is a uniform color, the one that prevails in your wardrobe.

Make fun hairstyles

A ponytail fulfills the objective of holding our hair while we move the body. However, try to make yourself a different hairstyle. Now braids are in fashion, and they are really very practical to exercise. Do you need ideas? We show you this one that we love.



And…



Remember that your style says a lot about you, finding the point between comfort and looking great will make you feel good and with the power to run that extra mile. Again, do not forget that comfort, in this case, is first, and that does not imply that you are not going to dress in fashion. That is precisely why the sportswear industry has developed a series of articles and garments that make you look good without making you feel uncomfortable at all, and even provide you with various benefits.