MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Oct 12/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Oct 12/20

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Oct 12/20

By October 12, 2020 11:59 am

By |

Sep 9, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Ketlen Vieira (blue gloves) defeats Sara McMann (red gloves) during UFC 215 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 479
2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 160
3 3 6 Irene Aldana 83
4 4 3 Holly Holm 79
5 5 4 Aspen Ladd 68
6 6 Megan Anderson 61.5
7 9 8 Ketlen Vieira 60.5
8 7 10 Sara McMann 60
9 8 Nicco Montano 49.5
10 10 11 Marion Reneau 46
11 20 Jessica-Rose Clark 42
12 12 13 Lina Lansberg 36
13 13 12 Macy Chiasson 35
13 13 Sarah Moras 35
15 11 5 Raquel Pennington 31
16 21 14 Sijara Eubanks 28.5
17 15 Bea Malecki 27.5
18 NR Wu Yanan 27
19 16 Ashlee Evans-Smith 24.5
19 16 9 Yana Kunitskaya 24.5
21 18 Felicia Spencer 23
22 19 7 Julianna Pena 16
23 22 15 Pannie Kianzad 14
24 NR Bethe Correia 12
25 23 Karol Rosa 9.5
25 26 Tracy Cortez 9.5
27 25 Veronica Macedo 9
28 23 16 Julia Avila 8.5
29 27 Gina Mazany 3.5
30 28 Julija Stoliarenko 0
30 28 Norma Dumont 0
30 NR Sarah Alpar 0
30 28 Shanna Young 0
30 NR Stephanie Egger 0
30 28 Vanessa Melo 0
30 28 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Check back Friday for our women’s flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home