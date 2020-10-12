UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Oct 12/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|479
|2
|2
|2
|Germaine de Randamie
|160
|3
|3
|6
|Irene Aldana
|83
|4
|4
|3
|Holly Holm
|79
|5
|5
|4
|Aspen Ladd
|68
|6
|6
|Megan Anderson
|61.5
|7
|9
|8
|Ketlen Vieira
|60.5
|8
|7
|10
|Sara McMann
|60
|9
|8
|Nicco Montano
|49.5
|10
|10
|11
|Marion Reneau
|46
|11
|20
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|42
|12
|12
|13
|Lina Lansberg
|36
|13
|13
|12
|Macy Chiasson
|35
|13
|13
|Sarah Moras
|35
|15
|11
|5
|Raquel Pennington
|31
|16
|21
|14
|Sijara Eubanks
|28.5
|17
|15
|Bea Malecki
|27.5
|18
|NR
|Wu Yanan
|27
|19
|16
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|24.5
|19
|16
|9
|Yana Kunitskaya
|24.5
|21
|18
|Felicia Spencer
|23
|22
|19
|7
|Julianna Pena
|16
|23
|22
|15
|Pannie Kianzad
|14
|24
|NR
|Bethe Correia
|12
|25
|23
|Karol Rosa
|9.5
|25
|26
|Tracy Cortez
|9.5
|27
|25
|Veronica Macedo
|9
|28
|23
|16
|Julia Avila
|8.5
|29
|27
|Gina Mazany
|3.5
|30
|28
|Julija Stoliarenko
|0
|30
|28
|Norma Dumont
|0
|30
|NR
|Sarah Alpar
|0
|30
|28
|Shanna Young
|0
|30
|NR
|Stephanie Egger
|0
|30
|28
|Vanessa Melo
|0
|30
|28
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|0
Check back Friday for our women’s flyweight rankings
