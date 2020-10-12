What to Look for When Buying a Boxing Mouthguard

Boxing as we all know, is a high impact combat sport, being on the receiving end of punches to the mouth and jaw area is the norm for boxers. Boxers are at a high risk of picking up dental or facial injuries and at times these injuries are unavoidable, but with the correct protective equipment, the severity of such injuries can be limited.

A good mouthguard is a must-have protective piece of equipment, unfortunately, all mouthguards aren’t created equal, but not to worry below we will take a closer look at what factors to consider when purchasing a boxing mouthguard.

4 factors to consider when buying a boxing mouthguard

1. Mouthguard Type

Mouthguards are available in a variety of different shapes and types. Standard mouthguards are one size fits all mouthguards that can’t be adjusted to fit the size and shape of your mouth. These mouthguards are normally fairly basic and they aren’t recommended for boxers.

Boil and- bite mouthguards are similar to standard mouthguards from a design perspective with the main difference being that these mouthguards can be adjusted to fit both the size and shape of your mouth. Boil-and-bite mouthguards are ideal for boxers and they offer ample protection against big punches.

Custom mouthguards are pricey and it is quite the process to get one made by a dentist. Custom mouthguards offer maximum protection, if you wear any dental applications such as braces or a retainer then a custom sports mouthguard for braces is recommended.

2. Size

Some mouthguards are one size fits all and others can be molded into different sizes. In terms of size, there are two aspects to consider, firstly the mouthguard should be a comfortable fit and it needs to be stable. By purchasing a boil and bite or a custom mouthguard you will be able to ensure that your mouthguard is the perfect fit.

In addition to a good fit, a boxing mouthguard needs to be thick enough to withstand hard punches and hits, but it also needs to be small enough so that it doesn’t impair your breathing while in the ring.

3. Fit and Comfort

Size, fit, and comfort go hand in hand. A comfortable mouthpiece is a must, the last thing you want in the ring is to be irritated and distracted by an uncomfortable mouthguard that doesn’t fit properly. Finding the perfect mouthguard that fits comfortably can take some time, custom mouthguard wear in over time, and with a boil and bite mouthguard, the molding process might need to get repeated a couple of times to ensure the perfect fit.

4. Protection

Size, comfort, and fit are all very important factors to consider when purchasing a mouthguard but at the end of the day, a great boxing mouth guard needs to offer maximum protection against injury. Using a custom mouthguard with your name on it might look cool but if it doesn’t protect your teeth and mouth against injury it is going to lose its cool factor very fast.

A mouthguard that offers maximum protection won’t just protect against injury, it will also ensure that you can step into the ring with peace of mind, and over time it will save you a lot of money given how expensive dental care and reconstruction is.