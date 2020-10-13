Fight of the Day: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas I

Date: November 4, 2017
Card: UFC 217
Championship(s): UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship (Jedrzejczyk)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York
Date: November 4, 2017
Card: UFC 217
Championship(s): UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship (Jedrzejczyk)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York
1. Emanuel Navarrete: Now a two-division world champion after putting Ruben Villa on his wallet twice en route (…)
The Green Bay Packers receiving corps appears to be getting healthier heading into their big showdown against the Buccaneers in Tampa this (…)
Hall of Famer Joe Morgan passed away today. Known as one of the pistons in the Big Red Machine of the 70s, he experienced even more (…)
Chan Sung Jung Vitals 5’9″ 145 lbs (Featherweight) 72″ reach, Orthodox March 17, 1987 Record 16-5 (UFC: (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Al “Scoop” Oliver. The should-be Hall of Famer talks to the boys (…)
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Oct 18, 2020 Flash Forum Abu Dhabi, (…)
This edition of Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida with virtual fans in (…)
Seeing yourself pretty while wearing sportswear and doing your exercise routine is easy thanks to the advice we give you. If you want (…)
Chalk it up to a curtailed pre-season or just plain old bad defending, but the opening weeks of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign have (…)
Research has revealed that California has produced more NFL stars than any other state. Over 27,000 NFL players were analyzed as part of the (…)