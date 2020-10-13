MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 13/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Ciryl Gane (6-0) vs Ante Delija (17-3) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

James Krause (27-9) vs Claudio Silva (14-1) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Guram Kutateladze (11-2) vs Mateusz Gamrot (17-0) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Thomas Almeida (21-3) vs Jonathan Martinez (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Miles Johns (10-1) vs Kevin Natvidad (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31st

Jason Witt (17-6) vs Cole Williams (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31st

Bobby Green (27-10-1) vs Thiago Moises (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31st

Jack Shore (13-0) vs Khalid Taha (13-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7th

Philipe Lins (14-5) vs Don’Tale Mayes (7-4) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7th

Darren Elkins (25-9) vs Eduardo Garagorri (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7th

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (17-6-1) vs Alexander Romanov (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7th

Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1) vs Alex Perez (24-5) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Brandon Royval (12-4) vs Brandon Moreno (17-5-1) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Renato Moicano (14-3-1) vs Rafael Fiziev (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Taila Santos (16-1) vs Maryna Moroz (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Till – Dec 5th

Marvin Vettori (15-3-1) vs Omari Akhmedov (20-5-1) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Deron Winn (6-2) vs Antonio Braga Neto (9-3) – UFC Fight Night 186 – Dec 19th

Bellator

Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire (23-9) vs Jaleel Willis (13-2) – Bellator 249 – Oct 15th

