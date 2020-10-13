Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Al Oliver

The HOVG Podcast: Al Oliver

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Al Oliver

By October 13, 2020 12:14 am

By |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Al “Scoop” Oliver.

The should-be Hall of Famer talks to the boys about how he would’ve handled playing during the coronavirus pandemic and why being a “creature of habit” could’ve helped him out, playing for the history-making 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates and who his closest teammates were, the toughest pitchers he faced during his career and, of course, his new book.

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Collusion hurt Al Oliver’s Hall of Fame case; can he still get in?

First Pitch: Why Doesn’t Al Oliver Get the Hall of Fame Respect of Other Great Players?

AL’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Negro Leagues History.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

10hr

Hoops Manifesto 10hr ago

October 12, 2020 2:20 pm · By:

I’m so old I still have a copy of my original NBA 2K for the Sega Dreamcast that was released in 1999. Somehow we’re already up to (…)

More Hall of Very Good
Home