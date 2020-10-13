The HOVG Podcast: Al Oliver

By The Hall of Very Good | October 13, 2020 12:14 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Al “Scoop” Oliver.

The should-be Hall of Famer talks to the boys about how he would’ve handled playing during the coronavirus pandemic and why being a “creature of habit” could’ve helped him out, playing for the history-making 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates and who his closest teammates were, the toughest pitchers he faced during his career and, of course, his new book.

Collusion hurt Al Oliver’s Hall of Fame case; can he still get in?

First Pitch: Why Doesn’t Al Oliver Get the Hall of Fame Respect of Other Great Players?

WITH DOCK ELLIS AND MANNY SANGUILLEN BEST FRIENDS AS PIRATES⚾️ pic.twitter.com/LPuGSOHCTV — AL OLIVER (@Alscoop16) October 10, 2020

