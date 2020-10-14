Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 14/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Total
|Rank
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight/Featherweight
|507
|2
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|419
|3
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|410
|4
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|403
|5
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|336
|6
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|331
|7
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|321.5
|8
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|292.5
|9
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Featherweight
|291
|10
|Darrion Caldwell
|Featherweight
|267
|11
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|248
|12
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|215
|13
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|205.5
|14
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|190
|15
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|186
|16
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|174.5
|16
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|174.5
|18
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|171.5
|19
|Juan Archuleta
|Bantamweight
|169
|20
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|165.5
|21
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|163
|22
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|162
|23
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|160.5
|24
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|158.5
|25
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|148
|26
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|145
|27
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|138.5
|28
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|136.5
|29
|Rafael Carvalho
|Light Heavyweight
|135.5
|30
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|134.5
|31
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|130.5
|32
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|128
|33
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|112.5
|33
|Daniel Straus
|Featherweight
|112.5
|35
|Lyoto Machida
|Light Heavyweight
|109
|36
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|104
|37
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|103.5
|38
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|99.5
|39
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|98.5
|40
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|96
|41
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|Featherweight
|95
|42
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|93
|43
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|91
|44
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|90.5
|45
|Jordan Young
|Light Heavyweight
|87
|46
|Ricky Bandejas
|Bantamweight
|86
|47
|Aviv Gozali
|Lightweight
|85
|48
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|84
|49
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|83.5
|50
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|82.5
|51
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|81
|52
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|80
|52
|Taylor Johnson
|Middleweight
|80
|54
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|77.5
|55
|Leandro Higo
|Featherweight
|76
|55
|Toby Misech
|Bantamweight
|76
|57
|Raufeon Stots
|Bantamweight
|74.5
|58
|Cris Lencioni
|Featherweight
|73.5
|59
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|73
|59
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|73
|61
|Aiden Lee
|Featherweight
|72.5
|61
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|72.5
|61
|Rustam Khabilov
|Welterweight
|72.5
|64
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|71
|64
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|71
|66
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|69.5
|67
|Adam Keresh
|Heavyweight
|67.5
|67
|Dalton Rosta
|Middleweight
|67.5
|67
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|67.5
|67
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|67.5
|71
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|66.5
|72
|Alessio Sakara
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|72
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|65
|74
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|64.5
|75
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|64
|75
|Shawn Bunch
|Bantamweight
|64
|77
|Derek Campos
|Lightweight
|63
|78
|Weber Almeida
|Featherweight
|62.5
|79
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|62
|79
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|62
|79
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|62
|82
|Julius Anglickas
|Light Heavyweight
|60
|82
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|60
|84
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|59.5
|85
|Ed Ruth
|Middleweight
|58.5
|86
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|56
|87
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|55.5
|88
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|55
|89
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|53.5
|89
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|53.5
|91
|Gaston Bolanos
|Featherweight
|53
|91
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|93
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|52.5
|94
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|50.5
|95
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|50
|96
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|96
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|96
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Bantamweight
|49.5
|99
|Sidney Outlaw
|Lightweight
|49
|100
|Brian Moore
|Featherweight
|48
|101
|Austin Vanderford
|Middleweight
|47.5
|101
|Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight)
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|101
|Christian Edwards
|Light Heavyweight
|47.5
|101
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|47.5
|101
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|101
|Leah McCourt
|Women’s Featherweight
|47.5
|101
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|47.5
|108
|Keri Taylor Melendez
|Women’s Flyweight
|47
|108
|Nicolo Solli
|Lightweight
|47
|110
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Lightweight
|44
|111
|Connor Dixon
|Welterweight
|43
|111
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|43
|113
|Keoni Diggs
|Lightweight
|42.5
|113
|Tim Caron
|Middleweight
|42.5
|115
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|41
|116
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|40
|116
|Killys Mota
|Lightweight
|40
|118
|AJ Agazarm
|Featherweight
|39.5
|119
|Chris Duncan
|Lightweight
|39
|120
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|38.5
|120
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|38.5
|120
|Patchy Mix
|Bantamweight
|38.5
|123
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|38
|123
|George Hardwick
|Lightweight
|38
|123
|Lucas Brennan
|Featherweight
|38
|126
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|37.5
|127
|Christopher Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|36.5
|127
|Kent Kauppinen
|Middleweight
|36.5
|127
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Featherweight
|36.5
|130
|John Douma
|Bantamweight
|36
|130
|Nick Newell
|Lightweight
|36
|132
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|35.5
|133
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flyweight
|35
|133
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|35
|135
|Josh Hill
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|136
|Lewis Long
|Welterweight
|34
|136
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|34
|136
|Simon Smotritsky
|Welterweight
|34
|139
|Ciaran Clarke
|Featherweight
|33.5
|139
|Danni Neilan
|Women’s Flyweight
|33.5
|139
|Richie Smullen
|Featherweight
|33.5
|142
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|142
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|32.5
|142
|Will Fleury
|Middleweight
|32.5
|145
|Chris Bungard
|Lightweight
|32
|145
|Jake Smith
|Welterweight
|32
|145
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|32
|148
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|31.5
|149
|Akonne Wanliss
|Lightweight
|30.5
|150
|Alex Polizzi
|Light Heavyweight
|30
|150
|Jornel Lugo
|Bantamweight
|30
|150
|Ryan Hardy Evans
|Welterweight
|30
|153
|Jordan Newman
|Middleweight
|29.5
|153
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|29.5
|153
|Raz Bring
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|156
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Featherweight
|29
|156
|Dylan Logan
|Featherweight
|29
|156
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|156
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|29
|156
|Saul Rogers
|Featherweight
|29
|161
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|28.5
|162
|Adil Benjilany
|Featherweight
|27.5
|162
|Ilias Bulaid
|Featherweight
|27.5
|162
|Jon Manley
|Welterweight
|27.5
|162
|Raphael Uchegbu
|Welterweight
|27.5
|166
|Aaron McKenzie
|Lightweight
|27
|166
|Andrew Kapel
|Middleweight
|27
|166
|Chris Hatley
|Featherweight
|27
|166
|Diego Herzog
|Middleweight
|27
|166
|Gavin Hughes
|Lightweight
|27
|166
|Jason Jackson
|Welterweight
|27
|166
|Moses Murrietta
|Welterweight
|27
|166
|Rudy Schaffroth
|Heavyweight
|27
|166
|Taylor Turner
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|175
|Chuck Campbell
|Light Heavyweight
|26.5
|176
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight
|26
|177
|Antonio McKee
|Welterweight
|25
|177
|Asael Adjoudj
|Featherweight
|25
|177
|Gokhan Saricam
|Heavyweight
|25
|177
|Ivan Batich
|Middleweight
|25
|177
|Kirill Medvedovsky
|Lightweight
|25
|177
|Lance Gibson Jr
|Lightweight
|25
|177
|Luke Trainer
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|184
|Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|24.5
|184
|Tyree Fortune
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|186
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|24
|187
|Keith Lee
|Bantamweight
|23
|188
|Ava Knight
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|188
|Cal Ellenor
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|188
|David Pacheco
|Welterweight
|22.5
|188
|Domingos Barros
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|188
|Gabriel Varga
|Featherweight
|22.5
|188
|Yannick Bahati
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|194
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|22
|195
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|21.5
|195
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|21.5
|197
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|20.5
|198
|Adel Altamimi
|Featherweight
|20
|198
|Arunas Andriuskevicus
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|198
|Chris Avila
|Lightweight
|20
|198
|Dominique Wooding
|Featherweight
|20
|198
|Frans Mlambo
|Bantamweight
|20
|198
|Richard Kiely
|Welterweight
|20
|198
|Vitaly Minakov
|Heavyweight
|20
|205
|Davion Franklin
|Heavyweight
|19
|205
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|19
|207
|E.J. Brooks
|Welterweight
|18
|207
|Grant Neal
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|207
|Mark Lemminger
|Welterweight
|18
|207
|Pietro Penini
|Middleweight
|18
|207
|Stefano Paterno
|Welterweight
|18
|212
|Aaron Chalmers
|Welterweight
|16
|212
|Nathan Rose
|Featherweight
|16
|212
|Terry Brazier
|Lightweight
|16
|215
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|14.5
|215
|Dustin Barca
|Lightweight
|14.5
|215
|Kyle Crutchmer
|Welterweight
|14.5
|218
|Paul Redmond
|Lightweight
|13
|219
|Anthony Taylor
|Lightweight
|12
|219
|Jeremy Petley
|Featherweight
|12
|221
|Pat Casey
|Middleweight
|11.5
|222
|Ion Pascu
|Welterweight
|10
|222
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|10
|222
|Kirill Sidelnikov
|Heavyweight
|10
|222
|Peter Queally
|Lightweight
|10
|222
|Ras Hylton
|Heavyweight
|10
|222
|Tim Wilde
|Lightweight
|10
|222
|Ty Gwerder
|Middleweight
|10
|222
|Yves Landu
|Lightweight
|10
|230
|Constantin Gnusariov
|Welterweight
|9.5
|230
|Joseph Creer
|Middleweight
|9.5
|230
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|9.5
|230
|Kevin Fryer
|Middleweight
|9.5
|234
|Gabby Holloway
|Women’s Featherweight
|9
|234
|Kane Mousah
|Lightweight
|9
|234
|Kyle Kurtz
|Middleweight
|9
|237
|Bec Rawlings
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|237
|Vladimir Tokov
|Lightweight
|8.5
|239
|Salim Mukhidinov
|Featherweight
|8
|239
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|8
|241
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|7.5
|242
|Alan Benson
|Middleweight
|5
|242
|Alan Omer
|Welterweight
|5
|242
|Andrew Fisher
|Featherweight
|5
|242
|Chiara Penco
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|242
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|5
|242
|Karl Moore
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|242
|Lucie Bertaud
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|242
|Mandy Bohm
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|242
|Philip Mulpeter
|Lightweight
|5
|242
|Robert Whiteford
|Featherweight
|5
|242
|Ryan Roddy
|Lightweight
|5
|242
|Soren Bak
|Lightweight
|5
|254
|Andy Murad
|Welterweight
|4.5
|254
|Demetrius Plaza
|Welterweight
|4.5
|254
|Harry Hardwick
|Featherweight
|4.5
|254
|Ilara Joanne
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|254
|Jessy Miele
|Women’s Featherweight
|4.5
|254
|Sean Clements
|Lightweight
|4.5
|260
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|3.5
|260
|James Mulheron
|Light Heavyweight
|3.5
|262
|Albert Gonzales
|Middleweight
|0
|262
|Alessandro Botti
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|Andy Manzolo
|Middleweight
|0
|262
|Arbi Mezhidov
|Featherweight
|0
|262
|Asael Adjoudj
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|Ashleigh Grimshaw
|Featherweight
|0
|262
|Azunna Anyanwu
|Heavyweight
|0
|262
|Brandon Bender
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|Brandon Pieper
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|Bryson Bolohao
|Middleweight
|0
|262
|Chris Cisneros
|Welterweight
|0
|262
|Claude Wilcox
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|262
|Damian Frankiewicz
|Featherweight
|0
|262
|Daniel Crawford
|Featherweight
|0
|262
|Daniel Crawford
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|DeAnna Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|262
|Dominic Clark
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|Ederson Macedo
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|262
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|262
|Evan Gubera
|Middleweight
|0
|262
|Fabio Aguiar
|Middleweight
|0
|262
|George Tokkos
|Middleweight
|0
|262
|Giovanni Melillo
|Welterweight
|0
|262
|Grachik Bozinyan
|Middleweight
|0
|262
|Gustavo Wurlitzer
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|Hesdy Gerges
|Heavyweight
|0
|262
|Iamik Furtado
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|J.W. Kiser
|Heavyweight
|0
|262
|Jacob Landin
|Featherweight
|0
|262
|Jamese Taylor
|Featherweight
|0
|262
|Justin Moore
|Middleweight
|0
|262
|Karl Albrektsson
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|262
|Katharina Lehner
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|262
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|Welterweight
|0
|262
|Kywan Gracie
|Welterweight
|0
|262
|Lucas Borges
|Middleweight
|0
|262
|Mario Navarro
|Featherweight
|0
|262
|Mateusz Piskorz
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|Ranjeet Baria
|Featherweight
|0
|262
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|Ronny Markes
|Heavyweight
|0
|262
|Ross Houston
|Welterweight
|0
|262
|Ryan Scope
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|0
|262
|Sabriye Sengul
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|262
|Scott Futrell
|Welterweight
|0
|262
|Simone D’Anna
|Featherweight
|0
|262
|Spencer Higa
|Featherweight
|0
|262
|Tevin Dyce
|Bantamweight
|0
|262
|Vinicius Zani
|Bantamweight
|0
|262
|Vladyslav Parubchenko
|Featherweight
|0
