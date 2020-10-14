Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 14/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Total Rank 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight/Featherweight 507 2 Douglas Lima Welterweight 419 3 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 410 4 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 403 5 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 336 6 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 331 7 Michael Chandler Lightweight 321.5 8 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 292.5 9 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 291 10 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 267 11 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 248 12 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 215 13 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 205.5 14 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 190 15 John Salter Middleweight 186 16 Brent Primus Lightweight 174.5 16 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 174.5 18 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 171.5 19 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 169 20 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 165.5 21 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 163 22 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 162 23 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 160.5 24 Benson Henderson Lightweight 158.5 25 Michael Page Welterweight 148 26 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 145 27 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 138.5 28 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 136.5 29 Rafael Carvalho Light Heavyweight 135.5 30 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 134.5 31 A.J. McKee Featherweight 130.5 32 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 128 33 Adam Borics Featherweight 112.5 33 Daniel Straus Featherweight 112.5 35 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 109 36 Logan Storley Welterweight 104 37 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 103.5 38 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 99.5 39 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 98.5 40 Charlie Ward Middleweight 96 41 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 95 42 Aaron Pico Featherweight 93 43 James Gallagher Bantamweight 91 44 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 90.5 45 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 87 46 Ricky Bandejas Bantamweight 86 47 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 85 48 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 84 49 Paul Daley Welterweight 83.5 50 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 82.5 51 Daniel Carey Featherweight 81 52 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 80 52 Taylor Johnson Middleweight 80 54 Henry Corrales Featherweight 77.5 55 Leandro Higo Featherweight 76 55 Toby Misech Bantamweight 76 57 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 74.5 58 Cris Lencioni Featherweight 73.5 59 Charlie Leary Lightweight 73 59 Joey Davis Welterweight 73 61 Aiden Lee Featherweight 72.5 61 Haim Gozali Welterweight 72.5 61 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5 64 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 71 64 Romero Cotton Middleweight 71 66 Cass Bell Bantamweight 69.5 67 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 67.5 67 Dalton Rosta Middleweight 67.5 67 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 67.5 67 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 67.5 71 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 66.5 72 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 65 72 Mike Shipman Middleweight 65 74 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 64.5 75 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 64 75 Shawn Bunch Bantamweight 64 77 Derek Campos Lightweight 63 78 Weber Almeida Featherweight 62.5 79 Brett Johns Bantamweight 62 79 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 62 79 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 62 82 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 60 82 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 60 84 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 59.5 85 Ed Ruth Middleweight 58.5 86 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 56 87 Curtis Millender Welterweight 55.5 88 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 55 89 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 53.5 89 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 53.5 91 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 53 91 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 53 93 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 52.5 94 Alfie Davis Lightweight 50.5 95 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 50 96 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 49.5 96 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 49.5 96 Zarrukh Adashev Bantamweight 49.5 99 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 49 100 Brian Moore Featherweight 48 101 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 47.5 101 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) Bantamweight 47.5 101 Christian Edwards Light Heavyweight 47.5 101 Dillon Danis Middleweight 47.5 101 Jake Hager Heavyweight 47.5 101 Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 47.5 101 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 47.5 108 Keri Taylor Melendez Women’s Flyweight 47 108 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 47 110 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 44 111 Connor Dixon Welterweight 43 111 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 43 113 Keoni Diggs Lightweight 42.5 113 Tim Caron Middleweight 42.5 115 Marcus Surin Lightweight 41 116 Jon Tuck Lightweight 40 116 Killys Mota Lightweight 40 118 AJ Agazarm Featherweight 39.5 119 Chris Duncan Lightweight 39 120 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 38.5 120 Joshua Jones Lightweight 38.5 120 Patchy Mix Bantamweight 38.5 123 Devin Powell Lightweight 38 123 George Hardwick Lightweight 38 123 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 38 126 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 37.5 127 Christopher Gonzalez Lightweight 36.5 127 Kent Kauppinen Middleweight 36.5 127 Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 36.5 130 John Douma Bantamweight 36 130 Nick Newell Lightweight 36 132 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 35.5 133 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 35 133 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 35 135 Josh Hill Bantamweight 34.5 136 Lewis Long Welterweight 34 136 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 34 136 Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 34 139 Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 33.5 139 Danni Neilan Women’s Flyweight 33.5 139 Richie Smullen Featherweight 33.5 142 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 32.5 142 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 32.5 142 Will Fleury Middleweight 32.5 145 Chris Bungard Lightweight 32 145 Jake Smith Welterweight 32 145 John Teixeira Featherweight 32 148 Erik Perez Bantamweight 31.5 149 Akonne Wanliss Lightweight 30.5 150 Alex Polizzi Light Heavyweight 30 150 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 30 150 Ryan Hardy Evans Welterweight 30 153 Jordan Newman Middleweight 29.5 153 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 29.5 153 Raz Bring Bantamweight 29.5 156 Cat Zingano Women’s Featherweight 29 156 Dylan Logan Featherweight 29 156 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 29 156 Myles Jury Lightweight 29 156 Saul Rogers Featherweight 29 161 Joe Schilling Middleweight 28.5 162 Adil Benjilany Featherweight 27.5 162 Ilias Bulaid Featherweight 27.5 162 Jon Manley Welterweight 27.5 162 Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 27.5 166 Aaron McKenzie Lightweight 27 166 Andrew Kapel Middleweight 27 166 Chris Hatley Featherweight 27 166 Diego Herzog Middleweight 27 166 Gavin Hughes Lightweight 27 166 Jason Jackson Welterweight 27 166 Moses Murrietta Welterweight 27 166 Rudy Schaffroth Heavyweight 27 166 Taylor Turner Women’s Flyweight 27 175 Chuck Campbell Light Heavyweight 26.5 176 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 26 177 Antonio McKee Welterweight 25 177 Asael Adjoudj Featherweight 25 177 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 25 177 Ivan Batich Middleweight 25 177 Kirill Medvedovsky Lightweight 25 177 Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 25 177 Luke Trainer Light Heavyweight 25 184 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 24.5 184 Tyree Fortune Light Heavyweight 24.5 186 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 24 187 Keith Lee Bantamweight 23 188 Ava Knight Women’s Flyweight 22.5 188 Cal Ellenor Bantamweight 22.5 188 David Pacheco Welterweight 22.5 188 Domingos Barros Heavyweight 22.5 188 Gabriel Varga Featherweight 22.5 188 Yannick Bahati Light Heavyweight 22.5 194 Jordan Mein Welterweight 22 195 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 21.5 195 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 21.5 197 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 20.5 198 Adel Altamimi Featherweight 20 198 Arunas Andriuskevicus Light Heavyweight 20 198 Chris Avila Lightweight 20 198 Dominique Wooding Featherweight 20 198 Frans Mlambo Bantamweight 20 198 Richard Kiely Welterweight 20 198 Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 20 205 Davion Franklin Heavyweight 19 205 Manny Muro Lightweight 19 207 E.J. Brooks Welterweight 18 207 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 18 207 Mark Lemminger Welterweight 18 207 Pietro Penini Middleweight 18 207 Stefano Paterno Welterweight 18 212 Aaron Chalmers Welterweight 16 212 Nathan Rose Featherweight 16 212 Terry Brazier Lightweight 16 215 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 14.5 215 Dustin Barca Lightweight 14.5 215 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 14.5 218 Paul Redmond Lightweight 13 219 Anthony Taylor Lightweight 12 219 Jeremy Petley Featherweight 12 221 Pat Casey Middleweight 11.5 222 Ion Pascu Welterweight 10 222 Kevin Croom Featherweight 10 222 Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 10 222 Peter Queally Lightweight 10 222 Ras Hylton Heavyweight 10 222 Tim Wilde Lightweight 10 222 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 10 222 Yves Landu Lightweight 10 230 Constantin Gnusariov Welterweight 9.5 230 Joseph Creer Middleweight 9.5 230 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 9.5 230 Kevin Fryer Middleweight 9.5 234 Gabby Holloway Women’s Featherweight 9 234 Kane Mousah Lightweight 9 234 Kyle Kurtz Middleweight 9 237 Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweight 8.5 237 Vladimir Tokov Lightweight 8.5 239 Salim Mukhidinov Featherweight 8 239 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 8 241 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 7.5 242 Alan Benson Middleweight 5 242 Alan Omer Welterweight 5 242 Andrew Fisher Featherweight 5 242 Chiara Penco Women’s Flyweight 5 242 Frank Mir Heavyweight 5 242 Karl Moore Light Heavyweight 5 242 Lucie Bertaud Women’s Flyweight 5 242 Mandy Bohm Women’s Flyweight 5 242 Philip Mulpeter Lightweight 5 242 Robert Whiteford Featherweight 5 242 Ryan Roddy Lightweight 5 242 Soren Bak Lightweight 5 254 Andy Murad Welterweight 4.5 254 Demetrius Plaza Welterweight 4.5 254 Harry Hardwick Featherweight 4.5 254 Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight 4.5 254 Jessy Miele Women’s Featherweight 4.5 254 Sean Clements Lightweight 4.5 260 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 3.5 260 James Mulheron Light Heavyweight 3.5 262 Albert Gonzales Middleweight 0 262 Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0 262 Andy Manzolo Middleweight 0 262 Arbi Mezhidov Featherweight 0 262 Asael Adjoudj Lightweight 0 262 Ashleigh Grimshaw Featherweight 0 262 Azunna Anyanwu Heavyweight 0 262 Brandon Bender Lightweight 0 262 Brandon Pieper Lightweight 0 262 Bryson Bolohao Middleweight 0 262 Chris Cisneros Welterweight 0 262 Claude Wilcox Light Heavyweight 0 262 Damian Frankiewicz Featherweight 0 262 Daniel Crawford Featherweight 0 262 Daniel Crawford Lightweight 0 262 DeAnna Bennett Women’s Flyweight 0 262 Dominic Clark Lightweight 0 262 Ederson Macedo Light Heavyweight 0 262 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0 262 Evan Gubera Middleweight 0 262 Fabio Aguiar Middleweight 0 262 George Tokkos Middleweight 0 262 Giovanni Melillo Welterweight 0 262 Grachik Bozinyan Middleweight 0 262 Gustavo Wurlitzer Lightweight 0 262 Hesdy Gerges Heavyweight 0 262 Iamik Furtado Lightweight 0 262 J.W. Kiser Heavyweight 0 262 Jacob Landin Featherweight 0 262 Jamese Taylor Featherweight 0 262 Justin Moore Middleweight 0 262 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 0 262 Katharina Lehner Women’s Featherweight 0 262 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 0 262 Kywan Gracie Welterweight 0 262 Lucas Borges Middleweight 0 262 Mario Navarro Featherweight 0 262 Mateusz Piskorz Lightweight 0 262 Ranjeet Baria Featherweight 0 262 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0 262 Ronny Markes Heavyweight 0 262 Ross Houston Welterweight 0 262 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0 262 Saad Awad Lightweight 0 262 Sabriye Sengul Women’s Flyweight 0 262 Scott Futrell Welterweight 0 262 Simone D’Anna Featherweight 0 262 Spencer Higa Featherweight 0 262 Tevin Dyce Bantamweight 0 262 Vinicius Zani Bantamweight 0 262 Vladyslav Parubchenko Featherweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

