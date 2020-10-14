Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo of Funchal, Portugal, arguably one of the greatest soccer players in the world, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to CBC Sportson Tuesday. Ronaldo was set to play for Portugal on Wednesday in Group C action of the Nations League, but had to pull out as a result.

It will now be interesting to see just how long of a period of time Ronaldo will have to miss due to coronavirus. A positive sign is that he is apparently doing well, and not showing any symptoms according to the Portugese Football Federation.

Luckily for Portugal, the Portuguese National Soccer Team did not need Ronaldo in the lineup on Wednesday. That is because they got two goals from forward Diogo Jota of Massarelos, and another from Bernardo Silva of Lisbon in a convincing 3-0 Portugal win over Sweden.

Let’s not kid ourselves. Ronaldo is the face of Portugese soccer, and possibly the greatest Portugese athlete of all-time. He has 101 goals in 167 games for the Portugese national team since 2003. Ronaldo’s 101 goals are 54 more goals than Pauleta, who is second on the list, with 47.

Ronaldo also guided Portugal to the Euro 2016 title in France. He had three goals in seven games. Two of the goals came in a 3-3 tie against Hungary and the third goal came in a 2-0 win over Wales in the semi-finals.

Among Ronaldo’s other accomplishments have been being named the 2008 FIFA World Player of the Year, and the player of the year while in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. Ronaldo currently plays his club football for Juventus.

To start the 2020-21 Serie A season, Juventus has a record of two wins and one draw for seven points. They are tied for third place with Sassuolo and Inter Milan. Ronaldo has two goals in three Series A games as he scored in a 3-0 win over Sampdoria on September 20, and in a 2-2 tie against AS Roma on September 27.