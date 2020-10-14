Combat

Fight of the Day: Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg

Fight of the Day: Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg

Combat

Fight of the Day: Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg

By October 14, 2020 8:20 am

By |

 

Date: December 29, 2018
Card: UFC 232
Championship(s): UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship (Cyborg)
Venue: The Forum
Location: Inglewood, California

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

2hr

Live Stream 2hr ago

October 14, 2020 7:15 am · By:

The monthly bonanza in the form of the most prolific and most-watched combat sports entertainment is back again! With the UFC 254 going to (…)

More Combat
Home