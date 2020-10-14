Top five NFL performers from week 5

The fifth week of the National Football League ended on a Tuesday this weekend as the Tennessee Titans battled not only the Buffalo Bills, but a coronavirus outbreak. Here are the five finest offensive performances from winning teams in week five.

5) Russell Wilson–Seattle Seahawks–The Seahawks quarterback was not phenomenal on Sunday night, but was good enough. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with five rushes for 58 yards in a narrow 27-26 Seattle win over Minnesota. Wilson was at his best with the Seahawks trailing 26-20 with less than two minutes left. There he was the catalyst of a 94-yard touchdown drive which finished with a six-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf.

4) Deshaun Watson–Houston Texans–It has been a slow start for Houston as they lost their first four games and fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien as a result. In Romeo Crennel’s debut as the Texans interim head coach, Deshaun Watson was flawless as he completed 25 of 35 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 25 rushing yards in a 30-14 Houston win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

3) Ryan Fitzpatrick–Miami Dolphins–There is no doubt that the influx of injuries to the San Francisco 49ers defense is catching up to them. On Sunday, the Dolphins exploited just how weak San Francisco’s D actually is at the moment. Fitzpatrick completed 22 of 28 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 16 rushing yards in a dominant 43-17 Miami win.

2) Chase Claypool–Pittsburgh Steelers–The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver from Abbotsford, British Columbia set a record on Sunday for most touchdowns in a NFL game by a Canadian with four. Claypool had one rushing touchdown, to go along with three receiving touchdowns in a 38-29 Steelers win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The star out of Notre Dame had seven catches for 110 yards along with three rushes for six yards.

1) Ryan Tannehill–Tennessee Titans–The performance by Ryan Tannehill, the Titans quarterback on Tuesday night against a very good Buffalo Bills defense was simply miraculous. Not knowing if the game would even be a go after 23 cases of coronavirus among the Titans over the last two weeks, Tannehill was extremely mentally sharp as he completed 21 of 28 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 42 yards rushing and another major score. The Titans were victorious 42-16.