The monthly bonanza in the form of the most prolific and most-watched combat sports entertainment is back again! With the UFC 254 going to be organized at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the fans can get access to the most hyped mixed martial artists battling it out for ultimate glory.

If you want to view the event and watch the superstars contend against each other to win the coveted laurels, from the comfort of your homes, keep reading this article and get to know about the details of the fight cards.

UFC 254 Fight Card:

Early Prelims:

The UFC 254 Early Prelims card features a couple of fights for titles in variable weight divisions. In the Bantamweight division, Umar Nurmagomedov will battle it out against Sergey Morozov. Both the East-European-descent fighters have superb records in their respective weight categories with the former yet undefeated in all the 12 bouts he has participated in.

The Catchweight matchup in the UFC 254 Early Prelims card features Nathanial Wood locking horns with Casey Kenney. With a more blistering record than his opponent in this matchup, Nathaniel Wood is expected to thwart all efforts from Casey Kenney and earn this laurel.

The Early Prelims match card will be organized at 7:45 pm IST on the 24th of October, 2020.

Preliminary Card:

The UFC 254 Preliminary card features high-profile bouts between some of the most inventive mixed martial artists of the bloc. While the tallest fighter of the UFC- Dutch-born Stefan Struve is set to fight against the relative newcomer Tai Tuivasa. At 7 feet, the ‘Skyscraper’ Stefan Struve is one of the fan favorites in this heavyweight division matchup with his exemplary fight record and a win against the current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

The Middleweight division fight is set to happen between two of the newest fighters in the UFC roster. Phil Hawes who sports an impressive record of 8 wins amongst his 10 match UFC career will battle it out against Jacob Malkoun who is yet undefeated in this category in all 4 matches he has participated in.

The Preliminary card is set to start from 9:30 pm IST on the 24th of October,2020.

Main Card:

The Main Card in UFC 254 features some of the most exciting fighters in the roster battling it out for ultimate glory. The most exciting contest is set to happen for the lightweight title where the ‘Eagle’ – Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight over the number one contender Justin Gaethje for ultimate glory.

This match will be a career-defining contest for ‘the Highlight’ Justin Gaethje as he is set to fight the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib who holds an enviable record of the longest undefeated stint in the UFC with 28 straight wins and no losses! This main event is going to rope in maximum pay per view revenue across the world with every eye glued to their screens to find out the fate of the UFC lightweight championship.

The co-main event on the Main Card features the middleweight bout between the Australian ‘Reaper’ Robert Whittaker and the US-bred ‘Killa Gorilla’ Jared Cannonier. The former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker aced his division and defeated Darren Till when he was a part of the main event on UFC 174.

The Main Card also features the heavyweight clash where the Russian ‘Drago’ Alexander Volkov with his impeccable UFC record, battles it out against the US-born ‘Big Ticket’ Walt Harris. The lightweight division match will happen between the number 9 seed Brazilian Rafael Dos Anjos against the number 12 seed Russian Islam Makhachev.

The Women’s flyweight division combat will be between two of the most prolific US-women mixed martial artists in UFC, namely, the number 2 seed Cynthia Calvillo and the number 4 seed Lauren Murphy. The final match will be in the light heavyweight division where the Russian fighter Magomed Ankalaev fights the Moldovan ‘Hulk’ Ion Cutelaba.

The Main Card will be screened from 11:30 pm IST on the 24th of October, 2020.