WWE NXT (10/14) Results And Review: Priest Vs. Lumis For North American Title, Toni Storm Competes, And More

This edition of WWE NXT took place at the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. The show featured a match for the North American Championship where Damien Priest defended it against Dexter Lumis, an opportunity for a chance at the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc was on the line as Shotzi Blackheart took on Candice LeRae, Ember Moon was scheduled for a sit down interview and Toni Storm competed in action.

The Unidisputed Era came out to the ring. Kyle O’Reilly talked about The Undisputed Era killing the rumors that they are done for. He said they will put Ridge Holland back in the hospital once he is fully recovered. He claimed the second prophecy will be fulfilled when they capture the tag titles.

Undisputed Era Defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch To Become #1 Contenders For The NXT Tag Team Championship

Review: Really good match. Undisputed Era winning was necessary to continue the whole story line with them trying to get back on track.

McKenzie Mitchell gave an update on Finn Balor. She explained that William Regal has decided to wait a couple of weeks to see how Finn is feeling then so that he will decide what to do with the NXT title at that time.

#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal is waiting to see how @FinnBalor recovers post-surgery to determine the fate of the #NXTTitle. Get well soon, champ. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/3UsFZo2Ylg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 15, 2020

A highlight video of Ember Moon was shown. She explained that 2019 was a horrible year for her due to her injury. She said that when the doctor cleared her all she thought about was NXT. She claimed the drive and desire is all back now that she is in NXT. She says it is the best women’s division in all of WWE. She said she doesn’t care who she has to prove herself against, she will be back to being champion.

Jake Atlas Defeated Ashante Adonis

Legado Del Fantasma attacked Adonis after the match. Atlas saved him as he dove onto Wild and Mendoza. Santos Escobar came down to help Mendoza and Wild but then Isiah Swerve Scott came into the ring with chairs to even the odds. Legado Del Fantasma backed off.

Review: The match had a good feel to it with how Ashante and Atlas went at it. This was to insert them though into the Legado Del Fantasma feud with Swerve which is okay. I can’t complain too much about that.

McKenzie interviewed Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae about their matches. Candice believed she won at NXT Takeover 3. Johnny said it is their destiny to become champions. She asked Johnny if he is looking past Austin Theory in his match. Johnny said he is going to teach Austin the wrestling lesson of a lifetime.

Johnny Gargano Defeated Austin Theory

Class is in session as @JohnnyGargano looks to teach @austintheory1 a lesson in a back-and-forth battle on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/YKlyDaumvy — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020

Review: Another really good match. I don’t know with the way they have been booking Theory as to whether they want him as a babyface or a heel though. Last week he fought Dexter Lumis and acted heelish and this week he fought Gargano who is a heel. So I’m not sure what they are doing with him but this match gave him another rub for sure.

Raquel Gonzalez cut a video promo backstage challenging Rhea Ripley to a match at Halloween Havoc. Rhea showed up and the two went face to face as officials tried to separate them.

A highlight video showed Tommaso Ciampa watching his match from last week with Kushida. He watched Velveteen Dream hit him with the double sledge. Tommaso left saying that Dream is dead.

Candice LeRae Defeated Shotzi Blackheart To Become #1 Contender For The NXT Women’s Championship

Review: Really solid match. I was expecting Shotzi to get this since the title match is at Halloween Havoc and she’s hosting it. However, Candice getting another shot is not too bad of a decision with the storyline going on with Indy Hartwell helping her out. So it plays an intriguing role in this.

Drake Maverick showed Killian Dain backstage merchandising ideas for their tag team. He calls the team the Furry and the Fury. Drake tells him they have a match against Imperium later on. Killian is angry and storms out.

Toni Storm Defeated Aliyah

Review: Good match. Toni looked great in the ring and I can’t wait what else they have in store for her going forward.

McKenzie interviewed William Regal. Regal said he is not happy with how the Women’s #1 Contender’s match went down but the referee’s decision is final. He also announces that it will be Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc. Xia Li confronted Regal with the man in the suit from last week and demanded a match for next week. Regal said he will take it under consideration. Xia thanked him.

Imperium Defeated Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

Ever Rise came down after the match and slapped Drake around. Killian Dain took out both of Ever Rise. Dain tells Maverick that nobody hits Drake but him.

Review: This was good in terms of the entertainment aspect of it which was what this was supposed to be. I love the dynamic between Drake and Killian. I thought them losing to Imperium was a good move especially with the fact that Imperium are serious former tag champs and Dain and Drake are a comedy team.

Damien Priest Defeated Dexter Lumis To Retain The NXT North American Championship

Cameron Grimes trash talked Dexter Lumis after the match. Damien Priest took Cameron out with the Reckoning. The show ended with Priest celebrating.

Review: Good main event. I thought this should be saved for a Takeover but if this leads to an eventual rematch at TakeOver once Lumis deals with Cameron Grimes afterwards and Lumis gets the title there, then I’m okay with that.

Overall Review: Another really good show. The matches were really solid and had a nice variety with having a combination of Ember’s sit down interview, Toni Storm’s in ring return, a title match, #1 contender’s matches and solid one on one matches like Gargano and Theory.

Overall Grade: 6/10